Climate Change: Governor Yusuf Launches Planting Of Over One Million Trees In Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has launched the planting of over 1, 28,000 seedlings of various species of trees as part of efforts to checkmate climate change and beautify the ancient commercial city.

The event held at Central Eid Grand, Kofar Mata, will run for two weeks as part of activities to mark the 2023 Tree Planting Campaign.

In his remarks during the programmer, Governor Yusuf said it was in fulfillment of the pledge of the Federal Government and the 36 Nigerian Governors to plant 25 million trees to enhance the country’s carbon sink as part of the nation’s efforts to implement the “Paris Climate Change Agreement.

He added that, “it is also in line with the global call for protecting the environment, preserving ecosystem and addressing the menace of global warming.

IHe tasked the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to step up efforts in sensitizing stakeholders on the importance of tree planting, “in our general environment – be it our households, streets, markets, places of worships, places of works, farmlands, forest reserves and so on.”

Governor Yusuf said, “the 2023 tree planting campaign is deliberately designed to take off at this material time of rainy season to avert all encumbrances associated with nursing the seedlings particularly its watering.

“The campaign which will last for two weeks will cover Amana City, Kwankwasiyya City, State Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Hadejia Road, Gwammaja Layin Bukar Makoda to Masaka Primary School, Unguward Dabai, Chalawa Industrial area, GGSS Jambaki/Bela Erosion site, School of Health Technology, Kano, GGSS Kuka Bulukiya etc. Seedlings will also be distributed to communities, Institutions, Schools, Religious groups, Student Unions and worship centers among many others.

“Let me reiterate that our administration has been according priority attention to the Environment sector especially on the issues of biodiversity conservation, restoration of degraded lands, addressing climate change issues, fighting the menace of desertification and desert encroachment, pollution control, environmental sanitation, prevention of flooding, erosion prevention and control, among others.

“Some of the interventions and programs put in place to address aforementioned challenges by KNSG include the following: the sustained support to Sustainable Kano Project (SKP) and Kano State Afforestation Project (KNAP) by the State Government with a view to ensuring the provision of sustainable social development to the door step of the citizenry as well as promoting the planting of more trees and management of forestry plantations across the State.

“Kano State Government has keyed into the Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape Project (ACReSAL) as part of efforts towards mitigating climate change Challenges.

“Sustained efforts in harnessing areas of collaboration with development partners that will come and invest in the Environment Sector in view of enormous responsibilities saddled with Government.

“Efforts are ongoing for the provision of Erosion Control Measures at Rarin Karas/Danguguwa Dawakin Tofa LG, Bulbula in Gayawa Nassarawa Local Government as well as provision of water conservation structures and minor irrigation facilities at Dambazau/Fajewa in Takai LG. Yar Titi in Shanono LG. Yan Sabo in Tofa LG. and Dawan Kaya/Safame in Makoda Local Government, respectively under ACReSAL Project;

“In order to ensure efficient Municipal Solid Waste Management in the State, this administration is working round the clock to reestablish Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), so far we have repaired more than 10 equipments and we have retrieved others which were sold illegally to cronies of the last administration, in addition this administration will soon commission new equipments for the use of REMASAB.

“All these are meant to ensure that the thousands of Tons of waste generated in Kano is being managed in an environmentally sustainable manner and in line with dictates of global best practices.

​”At this juncture, I will like to call on the general public to take responsibility of preserving and management of the trees that will be planted today because I am passionate about achieving greener and cleaner Kano. I therefore urge you all, to cultivate the habit of planting trees so that we can jointly reduce carbon footprint in the State.

​ “I wish to also put it on record that Kano State Government will not relent in its effort in bringing to book any resident found wanting in discriminate felling of trees without obtaining an authorized permit from the State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. This is in cognizance of the fact that global warming is real, the world is changing by adapting different techniques of mitigating climate change hence the good people of Kano State must join the change trend.

“I wish to at this point commend the effort of Magajin Garin Kano Alh. Muhammad Nasiru Wada for the wonderful support of 100,000 seedlings to the Government and people of Kano as part of efforts towards mitigating climate change and protecting our environment.”

In his address, the state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Alhaji Nasiru Sule Garo, said the launching of Tree Planting Campaign was aimed at increasing the adaptive capacity towards reducing the negative impact of soil erosion, climate change and enhancing biodiversity.

He further stated that: “As we may already know, human activities such as bush burning, illegal felling of trees is continuously putting pressure on the already fragile ecosystem thereby threatening food security among other negative climate impacts.

“Every piece of nature is significant in some way and contributes equally to keeping the ecosystem balanced. One of the most important of all these natural items is the “Tree,” which offers us numerous advantages. Trees are carbon sinks that play the role of storing carbon dioxide in-their roots, woods, and leaves.

“Carbon Dioxide and oxygen are exchanged in a whole cycle in plants. Thus, more tree planting would aid in lowering the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide. The more trees planted, the cleaner the air will be and the air would be pure and free of toxins if there were sufficient oxygen.

“When the weather is chilly and windy, the trees planted around the edge operate as windbreakers.

‘The roots of the trees protect the soil, while their leaves break the force of the wind and lessen the effect of rain on the ground. As such, trees deal with soil erosion, capture rainwater, and monitor storm water flow and sediment accumulation. In the end, I want to say that trees are excellent for people and they are natural partners for healthy living.

“For the purpose of this Tree Planting, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State has approved the provision of 28,000 seedlings for roadside, institutional, Avenues and community planting.

“Additionally another one million seedlings will be procured and distributed to individuals and communities across the State by Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape Project (ACReSAL) which is a project under the State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. This is all in an effort to regulate green house gas emissions and combat climate change action in our society.

“Similarly, the choice of Central Eid Ground is part of sustainable effort by the State Government under the leadership of our proactive governor Engr Abba KabirYusuf to ensure the beautification of the praying ground and to also provide conducive atmosphere for worshippers.

“At this point, I want appreciate the massive support and cooperation of the good People of Kano State in making all the initiatives being evolved by the Ministry a great success and I call on them to support this initiative and embrace the culture of planting and nursing trees in their immediate communities for a safe and healthier environment while ensuring that those planted by Government are being cared for and protected.

“I wish to also thank the representatives of Forestry Institute of Nigeria, rail Trees Green Legacy Limited, Center for Environment and Rural Development CERD, Nigerian Environmental Society, Kano Civil Society Forum, NESREA, Alumni of National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and Urban Trees Revival Initiative among many others for spearing their time to witness this important event.”

