Six in Police Custody for Causing Public Disturbance During Commissioning of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital

Monday, August 14, 2023 5:21 pm


Governor Yusuf Re-commissions Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Six persons have been identified by the police as part of the protesting crowd who constituted public disturbances during the re-commissioning of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital, located near the Palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Sunday.

Our Correspondent reports that a group of persons had organized themselves in a disturbing manner, chanting provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, who attended the programme.

The crowd were changing unfriendly slogans, like “new governor, new Emir,”  insisting that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should, “remove” the Emir and install a new one since it is a new government in power.

However, Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who was hosted by the leadership of Correspondents’  Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists  (NUJ), Kano, at the Press Centre, said already six persons have been identified by the police over the incident.

According to him, the police used technology to identify those involved, adding that more people will still be tracked down, including their sponsors.

The police boss added that, “those group of people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own, and they must have been sponsored by somebody or group of persons.

“Six persons have been identified. We used technology to track down. We are still analyzing the video footage, and we are making efforts to arrest all those involved. We are also making efforts to get the sponsors.

“Traditional institution is a respectable institution, anybody who mess around with the traditional institution is an enemy of the police.”

CP Gumel also hinted that so far, 100 repented criminals have surrendered  themselves and their weapons to the police within the last 100 days he assumed duty as Kano state Commissioner of Police.

He said most the unrepentant  ones have  left  the state, while the repented ones are helping the police in tracking others down in their hideouts.

“Actually, we launched a man-haunt for  three notorious criminals,  and placed N100, 000 bounty each on their heads. One of the three criminals  volunteered himself to the police headquarters.

” He said that he did not want me to waste my N100, 000. That was why he made himself available. He admitted all the allegations against him, and said he has been looking for an opportunity to turn away from crime, that he wants to be a responsible citizen.

“We have placed him on observation, and he is now working with the police to track down Yan Dabars (criminals). We are still working on getting the remaining two arrested. We will surely get them arrested and parade them before the public.”

Responding to questions on the menace of female criminals who engage  in phone snatching and other crimes, he said, “such cases are not rampant, but the intelligence department of the police are working on it.

“We will need collaboration and information from the public  on places such female criminals are operating. Members of the public should be mindful that some criminals are using women to lure people so that they wl be robbed of their belongings.”

 

