Military Air Strikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Rivers, Niger Delta

Military Air Strikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Rivers, Niger Delta

Monday, August 14, 2023 4:11 pm


Fighter jet

Fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday destroyed illegal oil refinery and distribution sites operated by oil theft criminals in the Niger Delta.

According to online reports, credited to the Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the strikes noting that NAF aircraft simultaneously decimated several criminal elements operating in various parts of the country.

He said that air power’s ubiquitous tendencies defined through its speed, range and flexibility seriously decimated the nefarious activities of the oil thieves which has continued to cause serious environmental degradation in the region as well as the oil output of the Nation.

Air Commodore Gabkwet also disclosed that on the same day, air strikes were targeted at a well-known IPOB Camp in Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“Intelligence had revealed that IPOB elements in makeshift camps were sighted preparatory to an impending attack on innocent citizens prompting the need to effectively engaged them.

“The strike was subsequently carried and deemed successful. “Similar air strikes were also carried out same day by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai at a location about 1.5km East of Arra, a once-deserted terrorists’ hideout near Sambisa Forest.

“Earlier reconnaissance on the location had revealed terrorists massing up at the location which had hitherto been cleared of terrorists’ activities about 6 months ago.

“There were strong indications that these terrorists had fled from locations around Lake Chad after the areas came under intense bombardment by NAF aircraft.

“The location east of Arra was consequently attacked to decimate the terrorists and deny them settling at the location and using same as a staging point.

Footage of the aftermath of the strike later revealed it was successful as several terrorists were neutralized and structures destroyed.

“Few surviving terrorists were seen scampering away in disarray. “At the end, their ability to attack friendly forces as well as innocent civilians were degraded.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Wanted Persons: Update On Investigation, Suspects
    3 hours ago

    DG National Institute of Legislative Studies charges State Assemblies to Domesticate Laws to Protect Women and Girls
    3 hours ago

    Climate Change: Governor Yusuf Launches Planting Of Over One Million Trees In Kano
    3 hours ago

    Soyinka calls for more support for imprisoned atheist, Mubarak Bala
    4 hours ago

    Respite as FERMA begins repairs on failed Sections of Benin/Ore road
    6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu’s Medical Palliative excites Lagos Pregnant Women
    6 hours ago

    FG makes oral application to withdraw charges against Emefiele
    9 hours ago

    Tourism: Over 500,000 people to grace this year’s Irepa/Aba Drum festival of Igara