Military Air Strikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Rivers, Niger Delta

Fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday destroyed illegal oil refinery and distribution sites operated by oil theft criminals in the Niger Delta.

According to online reports, credited to the Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the strikes noting that NAF aircraft simultaneously decimated several criminal elements operating in various parts of the country.

He said that air power’s ubiquitous tendencies defined through its speed, range and flexibility seriously decimated the nefarious activities of the oil thieves which has continued to cause serious environmental degradation in the region as well as the oil output of the Nation.

Air Commodore Gabkwet also disclosed that on the same day, air strikes were targeted at a well-known IPOB Camp in Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“Intelligence had revealed that IPOB elements in makeshift camps were sighted preparatory to an impending attack on innocent citizens prompting the need to effectively engaged them.

“The strike was subsequently carried and deemed successful. “Similar air strikes were also carried out same day by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai at a location about 1.5km East of Arra, a once-deserted terrorists’ hideout near Sambisa Forest.

“Earlier reconnaissance on the location had revealed terrorists massing up at the location which had hitherto been cleared of terrorists’ activities about 6 months ago.

“There were strong indications that these terrorists had fled from locations around Lake Chad after the areas came under intense bombardment by NAF aircraft.

“The location east of Arra was consequently attacked to decimate the terrorists and deny them settling at the location and using same as a staging point.

Footage of the aftermath of the strike later revealed it was successful as several terrorists were neutralized and structures destroyed.

“Few surviving terrorists were seen scampering away in disarray. “At the end, their ability to attack friendly forces as well as innocent civilians were degraded.”