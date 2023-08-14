How Kano CP Gumel Arrested Investigated Over 1000 Suspects in 100 Days

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, ensured the arrest, investigation and prosecution of over 1000 suspects within 100 days he assumed duty as the Chief Sherif of the ancient commercial city.

The police boss stated this at Press Centre, Farm Centre, Kano, on Monday, while reeling out his achievements in the last 100 days during a Special Press Conference organized by the leadership of Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano.

According to him, within 100 days of his stay as Commissioner of Police in Kano state, “over 1000 suspects were investigated with most of them still behind the bars awaiting trial for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, thuggery, having deadly weapons, drugs trafficking, sales and consumption of dried leaves suspected Indian hemp and alike.”

He said the suspects include 117 armed robbery suspects, 25 suspected kidnappers, six uspected cattle rustlers, 17 human trafficking suspects, 34 suspected drug dealers, 18 motor vehicle thieves, 27 tricycle thieves, 16 motorcycle thieves, 58 suspected thieves, 19 suspected fraudsters, 636 suspected thugs (Yan Daba).

He further named items recovered to include one barretta pistol, one anti-riot gunner, two double barrel guns, pne makarov pistol and one other pistol, 13 locally made guns and five toy guns, 33 live ammunition and 16 cartridges, 11 motor vehicles, seven tricycles and nine motorcycles, 82 mobile phones, four POS machines and eight laptop computers.

Others include 15 cattles and 25 sheep, 68 bags, 659 parcels, 1063 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 243 bottles of suspected Codeine Syrup, 90 sachets, 406 suspected Diazepam Drug, six packets, 17 sachets, and 878 suspected Exol Tablets, 1005 sachets of suspected Tramadol tablets, 371 pieces of rubber solutions, 1117 sharp knives, 46 cutlasses and 36 other sharp irons, 117 ATM cards.

CP Gumel expressed satisfaction that: “Currently, the entire area of Kano State is stable and very peaceful. It’s a promise that this Police Command will continue to work in line with the vision and mission of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM.

“All thanks and glory be to Almighty Allah (SWT) who gave me the opportunity to visit you today and stand before you just to fulfill the promise to periodically keep the good people of Kano State abreast on the activities of the Police Command as they unfold.

“As the fourth estate of the realm, you have been part of our successes in the current situation resulting on our collective efforts towards ensuring that peace and stability in Kano State are sustained.

” Hence, this visit is necessary to thank and appreciate you for the understanding, continuous support and cooperation we are receiving from you. God willing, we will continue to be matching our words with actions.”

He further recalled that, “on my assumption of office on the 2nd May 2023 as the 45th Commissioner of Police, there was increasing spate of security challenges, especially the menace of daylight and night Mobile Phone Armed Robbery, and other associated violent criminal activities especially around the Metropolis.

“At then there were daily reports of such cases and in most cases with records of fatalities, bodily harm including loss of properties. Similarly, there were reported threats of Kidnappings of some neighboring communities soft targets along the state’s borders with Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna and Jigawa States.

“On my assumption of duty, having obtained briefs from my predecessor, the Command’s Departmental Heads and other relevant heads of sister security agencies, I begun media interaction with you specifically on 5th May 2023 where I sought from you ideas on public accountability and how best to police the State.

“I informed you that I’m a team player and already the crime pattern of the state was carefully studied and crime-mapped with robust Action Plan been developed which is revolving around Public Accountability, Community Partnership and Intelligence-led Policing.

“Also, being employed are visibility Policing, the Use of Technical Intelligence in conducting Investigations and Operations, and the strengthening of the Police Public Relations Unit with encouragement of engaging in massive public enlightenment, sensitization and synergy with military and other sister security agencies.

“With my one hundred (100) days old as CP Kano State Police Command, and I’m happy to say that the ugly heads of the violent crimes I met have been pushed to the wall, with no single report of undetected Mobile Phone Armed Robbery and related violent crimes during the last one month.

“Also, in line with the implementation of the vision and directive of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, the police command is employing effective policing strategies robust for tackling all forms of insecurity including both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in the form of constant raids of criminal hideouts and black spots and collaborative policing where we invited some identified individuals behind the escalation of thuggery activities, social vices and other violent crimes in the State.

“As a result of the employment of these initiatives, a total 100 repentant violent criminals and notorious thugs (Yan Daba) have surrendered themselves including their weapons to the Police Command and information reaching us is that the unrepentant ones are trooping out of the State to escape the heat of smoking them out of their comfort zones. Currently, the repentant ones are working with the Police for the promotion of sustainable peace, economic growth and development in the State.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Kano NUJ Council, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim said:” We feel highly honored to have you here in the midst of Journalists. The NUJ has a good relationship with the police. We collaborate in terms of information sharing.

“On behalf of working journalists in Kano, we assure you more cooperation in discharging your duties of policing the state. We appreciate the strategy you are using, organizing football matches and inviting repentant criminals to shun crime and embrace lawful business that promotes peace and order.”

The Chairman of Corrspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Aminu Garko also hailed CP Gumel for his giant strides in policing Kano state.

” We are pleased with the ways and manner you are policing the affairs of Kano state. The issue of phone snatching, the issue of thuggery and other violent crimes have been addressed by you.

” Residents now walk freely without fear of being attacked. We appreciate your method of policing. The method you adopted is really working and we assure you of our 100 per cent support,” he added.

