Governor Yusuf Tasks Police on Fighting Thuggery, Phone Snatching, Other Crimes

*Nigeria Police Academy Graduates 169 Cadets

*Commandant Harps On Patriotism, Dedication To Duty

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed to the police to renew fight against thuggery, armed robbery, phone snatching and other crimes and criminal activities in the state.

He made the appeal while receiving the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and his management team in his office.

While commending the police for fighting crime in the state, he called for continuous security of lives and property in the state.

Governor Yusuf appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for operating under one roof towards securing the state assuring of the support and cooperation of the state government for them to perform exceptionally.

He added that to bring police closer to people, his administration has constructed the Tarauni Area Command headquarters and Divisional Police headquarters at Court road and two others are under construction at Tudun Wada and Zango Divisional Police headquarters affirming that the dou police Stations would be completed in earnest.

In his remarks, , the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun said he was in Kano for the Passing Out Parade of the participants of course 5 regular cadet ASPs of the Police Academy Wudil.

He commended Governor Yusuf for providing adequate logistics that are enabling men and officers of the force to carry out their duties diligently in the state.

The police boss said that he is assiduously working with his management team to provide an articulated blueprint for effective service delivery, especially in the areas of modern community policing that is technology driven, intelligence gathering and other facets so as to take the force to the next level.

He, however, informed Governor Yusuf that he is initiating the establishment of a Special Intervention Squad made up of well trained and equipped personnel to quickly respond to any emergency need, adding that Kano state has been chosen to be the pilot state of the project.

The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, on Saturday, awarded degree of different disciplines to 169 Cadets, urging them to remain patriotic and dedicated to duty in their various areas of postings.

The physically trained and well tutored police officers were presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at Muhammadu Buhari Parade Ground, inside the serene community of the Citadel of Higher Learning.

The colourful occasion was for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Regular Court 5/2017 Cadet graduates.

In his speech, the Commandant, AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar (PhD), expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his sustained support to the Academy, being the only one in the coast of West Africa.

He said: “On behalf of the management and staff of the Academy, I have the privilege to welcome our esteemed visitor, The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR.

“We thank Mr. President for the honor of being part of this event to review the Passing out Parade and commissioning of Regular Course Five (RC 5/2017) graduands .

“The Academy is proud to present to Mr. President 169 well trained and nurtured Graduating Cadets, who have successfully completed both their academic studies and professional trainings.

“They are worthy both in character and learning. All of them have been awarded Bachelor Degree in different disciplines.”

AIG Abubakar reminded the graduating Cadets that, “today is not just the culmination of one chapter in your lives, but the beginning of another.

“As you prepare to step out into the field of service, always remember the sacred trust that has been placed upon your shoulders.

“You are not just uniformed individuals enforcing law, but the embodiment of justice, the defenders of peace, order and national security. Each interaction you have with members of the public will shape their perception of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Therefore, treat every encounter with respect, empathy, fairness and patriotism.

“Remember that your commitment to public service is not restricted to regular duty hours.

“Your dedication extends beyond the confines of the job; it is a way of life. Your sacrifices and commitment will never go unnoticed and the difference you make in safeguarding the rules of law will be immeasurable.

“Your commissioning into the Nigeria Police is coming at a period when the country has been challenged by various security issues.

“However, it coincides with the recent policy of the Ag. Inspector General of Police on repositioning of the force, for a good service delivery.

“Therefore, I urge you to discharge your responsibilities sincerely, professionally and diligently.

“Your exceptional training, which is grounded in excellent academic discipline, should in all contexts be effectively displayed in the service of this great country, especially in the fight against crimes, corrupt practices and terrorism.

“Once again, congratulation to each and every one of you, as you march proudly into a world that beckons your expertise, moral compass and unwavering dedication to protect and serve. I also want to congratulate your families who have stood by you and given you all the moral support needed to succeed.”

The security academic, further expressed his, “deepest and sincere appreciation to our esteemed President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for honoring our invitation. We appreciate your tireless effort to address the needs and concern of the Academy.

“Also, we appreciate people who made this event successful; The Chairman, Police Service Commission who is serving as the Alternate Chairman of the Academy Board Council, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Police Affairs and all the serving and retired stakeholders who are always ready to assist us in our areas of need.

“We must mention here the exceptional encouragement and support given to the Academy by The Ag. Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM. We wish all of us happy stay, as we witness this auspicious event.”

Our Correspondent reports that the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano was established on the 15th of March, 1998. Initially, it started from two temporary locations; Police College Kaduna and Police Training School Challawa, Kano. At that initial stage, it was not a Degree Awarding Institution. It is on record that, since its inception; the Academy has made the Nigerian Nation proud.

A good number of Senior Police Officers including the Ag. Inspector General of Police and some of us present here started their professional training in this institution either as ASP Cadets or Inspector Cadets.

The upgrading of the Academy to a Degree Awarding Institution started in June 2009.

In January 2012, it commenced degree programs with four faculties namely; Humanities, Law, Sciences and Social & Management Sciences, with a total number of Seventeen Departments.

The Academy admits holders of Senior Secondary School Examination Certificate to undergo five year academic and professional training, after which they are graduated and commissioned as ASPs.

The core objective of the Academy is to produce an ideal Superior Police Officer who is equipped with knowledge and skills to face the challenges of policing in an increasingly complex Nigerian society and a technologically sophisticated world.

With the commitment and continuous support of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Academy is able to vigorously pursue policies that are purposely focused in transforming the Academy as one of the best Police Training Institution that take the lead in innovative practices, research, training, modern policing, and quality education.

These achievements are facilitated through numerous Federal Government Intervention Support Programs eg. Tetfund, for the provision of staff training and modern facilities.

Thus, the infrastructure and the staffing of the Academy have grown considerably. Our various Degree Programs are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission and other relevant regulatory agencies.

However, more still need to be done to make the Academy live up to future challenges of both professional police training and academic excellence.

Overall, the Academy has done tremendously well in realizing its objectives, especially in the provision of advance quality academic and professional training of Police Officers, as well as upgrading of curriculum contents, core practical police courses, collaboration with other institutions at both domestic and international levels, such as membership of the International Association of Police Academies. In addition, academic programs are expanded by the introduction of additional Departments.

Presently, there is intensive effort to introduce faculty of Engineering, programs in French, Education, Criminology and Security Studies, Actuarial Science and kick start Post-Graduate Programs and the Centre for the Study of Police and Policing. Moreover, with the provision of well-equipped modern forensic laboratory by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Academy has brought to limelight its dream of providing effective training in the field of forensic technology which is widely required in modem day policing.