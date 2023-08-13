President Tinubu felicitates with Rev Gabeiel Farombi, Fouesquare Emeritus GO, at 86

President Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill and best wishes to Reverend Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, General Overseer Emeritus of the renowned Foursquare Church, as he marks his 85th birthday anniversary.

The President acknowledged the decades of meritorious service to God and humanity rendered by Reverend Farombi as a foremost Minister of the gospel and his 15 fruitful years as the General Overseer of Foursquare Church in Nigeria.

Commending his outstanding contributions to the spread and growth of Christianity in Nigeria, President Tinubu noted that under the leadership of Reverend Farombi, Foursquare’s missionary work has made wide-ranging and positive impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

“On this special day, I congratulate Reverend Gabriel Olusoji Farombi for attaining the graceful age of 85 years. I commend this great Nigerian and esteemed senior citizen for his steadfastness and dedication to the work of God, where he excelled exceedingly as the leader of Foursquare Church in Nigeria for 15 years. We are proud of the significant and indelible impact that Reverend Farombi has made in the lives of countless Nigerians as a leader and preacher. I pray for greater grace and good health for more years of service to God and mankind,” the President prayed