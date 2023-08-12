Kidnappers of 10 women, 4 children demand N10m ransom in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Kidnappers of about 10 women, four children at their farms in Isua Joinkrama two community in Ahoada-West Local Government areas of Rivers State are demanding N10million ransom.

The incident that occurred on Tuesday August 8 has caused palpable fear as many of the villagers have fled their homes.

In a Save Our Souls’ letter sent to Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, security agencies and all relevant authorities on behalf of the kidnapped victims and the community, one Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, the National President, Nigeria Delta Nonviolence Forum called for thr immediate rescue of those affected.

According to the letter: “We make passionate appeal to Your Excellencies and all relevant security agencies to ensure the immediate, unconditional release of 10 Engenni-Ijaw people mostly women and children who were kidnapped from their farms a few days ago in this very month of August, 2023. They have not been released till this very moment because of the inability of their poor families to raise the ten million that the kidnappers who are suspected to come from neighbouring tribe demanded”.

Wisdom Oniekpa Ikuli alleged that over the years,countless Engenni people have been kidnapped, raped, maimed and even murdered by suspected youths from neighbouring Oshiobele Community who have camps where they kidnap and keep their victims.

He further alleged that Engenni

people like their other Ijaw kinsmen are aborigines and indigenous people who have occupied the present Niger Delta region for centuries and decades and they have never been conquered.

Ikuli said that Engenni as a

people who are part of the larger Ijaw Nation, they have been very peaceful and hospitable people.

The group called on the Commissioner of Police,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka to ensure the immediate release of the victims.

The Niger Delta Nonviolence Forum wondered how the abductors can be kidnapping prople who went to farm to look for food for survival. They called all relevant security agencies to ensure the immediate, unconditional release of those innocent victims.

Also the Paramount Ruler of Mbiama Community, HRH Chief Otovie Smith Sylvanus,has condemned this ugly acts of kidnapping in Engenni Kingdom and called on the security Agencies to work towards the release of this victims.

Amongst the 10 persons is a woman with her two children,18 -year old girl and her boy of 8 years, another woman with her daughter who just put to bed still breast feeding the little baby and another woman who asked her four other boys aged between seven and nibe years to help her fetch fire wood.

Our Correspondent reports that at the time of filing this story, neither the Ahoada West Local Government Council Chairman,Hope Ikiriko,or the Police have reacted to the kidnap incident.