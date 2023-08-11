Insecurity in South East: Perpetrators, sponsors are criminals, say Governors

…Vow to fight menace with FG

Governors from the South Eastern part of Nigeria rose from their meeting on Thursday in Enugu and resolved to collaborate with the federal government to tackle the menace of insecurity threatening the socio-economic life of the people of the region.

The Governors met under the auspices of South East Governors Forum.

They said those behind the insecurity as it is perceived in the South East – both the perpetrators and sponsors – are simply criminals and must be treated as such when arrested in accordance with the law and not be seen as legitimate agitators they claim to be.

The meeting which lasted for several hours at the Enugu State Government House was attended by all the South East Governors – Sen. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (Chairman of the Forum), Dr. Alex Oti (Abia), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Dr. Peter MBA of Enugu, as the host.

In a communique read after the meeting by the Chairman of the Forum, Sen. Uzodimma, surrounded by his brother colleagues, the Governors also commended the security agencies for their cooperation and achievements in the zone so far and encouraged them not to relent.

The communique read in full: “The forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region, individually and collectively, in partnership with the federal government of Nigeria and other stakeholders.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation and achievements thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to categorically state that the perpetrators of the insecurity and their sponsors in our region are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

“Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The Forum resolved to hold the security and economic Summit for the South East region on a date to be announced soon.”

Meanwhile, fielding questions on the perception that the detection of Nnamdi Kalu was fueling insecurity in the South East, Governor Uzodimma said: “I don’t know how you want to relate the name Nnamdi Kalu to the kidnappings, the beheading of human beings, the burning down of homes and palaces of traditional rulers to Nnamdi Kalu. But if you have evidence you may wish to approach us after this session.”

On what the Governors are doing to bring him out of detention and possibly relaunch Ebubeagu, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum said: “That has to do with the details of the programmes of the Forum of Governors, working in partnership with the federal government to deal with insecurity in the region. When the details are out, we will let you know.”