Tokunbo Talabi: A Visionary Leader’s Battle Against Falsehoods and the Triumph of Integrity

By Olamilekan Sotayo

Politics and media perform a dark tango, orchestrating their steps to smear and stain, particularly in times of turmoil. This sinister connection was keenly captured by Mark Twain’s words, “If you don’t read the newspaper you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed.” In recent days, both political maneuverings and media predators have relentlessly encircled Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to Ogun State’s Government. The noxious narratives propagated by the media have skillfully poisoned minds, as disgruntled politicians weave a cacophony of lies about the SSG, with The Punch Newspaper leading the assault. However, truth invariably outshines deception, and reports have emerged that Daud Olatunji, the journalist tainted by The Punch’s unethical practices, has faced indefinite suspension.

Unarguably, in a world where opulence and achievement often hug the limelight, it’s invigorating to witness individuals who utilize their resources and expertise for the common good. Mr. Tokunbo Talabi stands as an exemplar — a prosperous individual who relinquished a multimillion-dollar enterprise to embrace public service, driven by profound patriotism and dedication to his state’s advancement. For someone whose business had erected the largest security printing factory in West Africa, including a facility in Ghana since 2008, the allure of politics could hardly compare if not for his devotion to humanity and communal progress. In essence, prior to his foray into public service, he had cultivated a thriving multimillion-dollar enterprise, a product of diligence, innovation, and strategic decision-making.

Fueled by patriotism and a yearning to effect positive change, these multimillionaire chose to leave his commercial ventures and venture into the realm of public service. He discerned the potential to apply his prowess and assets to address pressing concerns and propel his state’s growth. However, it’s crucial to underscore that underhanded politics must not tarnish the commendable strides and service rendered by such individuals. Undeniably, since assuming public office, Mr. Talabi has unwaveringly dedicated himself to Ogun State’s advancement. He harnessed his knowledge and experience to collaborate harmoniously with the Governor, implementing policies and initiatives to bolster the economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other pivotal sectors. Their objective is to cultivate an environment conducive to advancement and prosperity for all citizens.

Here stands an individual who has harnessed substantial resources for the public good — he and his spouse Mrs Aderinola Talabi established foundations and initiatives aimed at rectifying social inequalities, supporting education and healthcare, and fostering sustainable development. An instance of this philanthropy is their empowerment of over 200 market traders in Ijebu North local government of Ogun State, through cash grants designed to enhance self-sufficiency and sustain their small-scale enterprises. Varying amounts were presented as cheques in March 2022, elevating beneficiaries’ living standards. Their benevolent efforts complemented their public service work, forming a comprehensive approach to driving positive transformation.

Throughout every phase of his career, from “The Nigerian Economist” to Guaranty Trust Bank, Tokunbo Talabi steadfastly upheld integrity and ethics. He steered clear of murky politics and never compromised his principles for personal gain, his actions driven by a genuine desire to serve the populace and contribute to the greater good, rather than furthering personal or political interests.

These factors coalesced, emboldening him to file a petition with the DSS regarding the baseless allegations featured in The Punch Newspaper’s article titled “DSS GRILLED OGUN SSG OVER BALLOT a PAPER PRINTING, COVID FUND.” Upon thorough investigation, the reports were not only found to be false, but also calculated to defame Mr. Tokunbo Talabi. Consequently, the contentious reporter, Mr. Daud Olatunji, faced suspension from the media outlet.

It’s high time we transcended petty politics and acknowledged individuals for their demonstrations of patriotism and commitment to state growth in this region. Equally imperative is recognizing and rebuffing the employment of unscrupulous politics to undermine the laudable contributions and service provided by such individuals. By celebrating and supporting these individuals, we can inspire others to follow suit, working towards a brighter future for all.

*Olamilekan Sotayo writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State via [email protected]