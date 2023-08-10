President Tinubu extols virtues of Sheikh Hafeez Abou at 101

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extolled the leadership and devotion to Allah exemplified by Sheik Hafeez Abou, the Executive Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque, on the celebration of his 101st birthday.

President Tinubu praised the cleric for his many years of educating the muslim faithful on all tenets of Islam, even as he has advanced the progress and development of Lagos State and Nigeria through his teachings, which promote peace, harmony and national unity.

Describing the highly respected cleric as a fountain of wisdom whose sense of commitment and duty has not diminished despite his advanced age, President Tinubu prayed to God to strengthen Sheik Abou and grant him good health.

“I rejoice with Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheik Hafeez Abou, for attaining the grand old age of 101. We celebrated his centenary last year. We are grateful to God for granting him the grace of another year in good health. Baba is a fervent and committed leader in the teaching of the Islamic faith, who by his teachings and power of example, continues to personify the virtues of honesty, integrity and hardwork that our nation needs to become a great society.

“I join the family and friends of the celebrant in wishing Baba Abou good health and more grace.”