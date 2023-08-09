We have completed 40-bed hospital in Mushin, Lagos – OSSAP-SDGs

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has described allegation that it failed to deliver 40-bed hospital earmarked for Anikulapo Primary Health Center in Mushin, Lagos as baseless and misleading.

Contrary to the claim, OSSAP-SDGs, in a statement by its management, said the contract for the construction of the hospital which was awarded to Oseyos Global Trading LTD hospital was executed in its entirety.

According to the Office, photographs of the hospital are available to substantiate the claim that the contract was executed.

“The Primary Health Center project was meticulously carried out by Oseyos Global Trading LTD, adhering to the highest standards of construction and with the utmost attention to quality.

“We are proud to inform the public that the 40-bed hospital has been completed successfully and is fully ready for operation and to provide essential healthcare services to the people of Mushin in Lagos State.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, we have available pictures and documentation of the project’s progress and completion.

“These visual records demonstrate the hard work, dedication, and craftsmanship invested in this vital healthcare infrastructure.

“We categorically deny any claims suggesting that the project was not executed or that there are misappropriations of funds.

“Such assertions are entirely false and appear to be motivated by miscommunication or a lack of accurate information.

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals remains steadfast in our pursuit of the nation’s development agenda, driven by our dedication to improving the well-being of all Nigerians. Our projects are meticulously planned, monitored, and executed with the highest level of integrity.

“We urge the public and all stakeholders to rely on verified information and credible sources when evaluating the progress of government projects and initiatives.

“As we continue to champion sustainable development, we remain open to constructive feedback and suggestions that will help us improve our efforts further.

“Together, let us focus on the positive impact of development projects and celebrate the successes achieved in our quest for a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria,” the management OSSAP-SDGs said in the statement.