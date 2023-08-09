Kano seeks partnership with Britain to revamp education, health, agriculture, other sectors

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state government is seeking partnership with the British govenent to revamp education, health, agriculture, institutional reforms, climate change and social changes sectors.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who received the new British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery, on courtesy visit in his office, on Tuesday, said the collaborations are urgently needed for the development of the state.

According to a Statement signed by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, other areas identified by the Governor were healthcare and education of the women and children, as well as, people with special needs.

Governor Yusuf, also, underscored the need by the British Government to continue to invest in the state, citing Kano’s peaceful and tourist advantages as big pluses for intending investors.

He prayed for long lasting relationship between Kano and the British Government, while appreciating their kind support in various sectors of human endeavour through the Foreign and Common Wealth Development Office (FCDO) and other related multi and bilateral organizations.

He, then, used the avenue to congratulate the the new British High Commissioner on his appointment, hoping that their relationship with Kano will continue to wax stronger.

In his remarks, the British High Commissioner, Mr. Richard, disclosed that he was at the Government House for a familiarization visit as well as to have an opportunity to discuss areas of collaboration with Kano state Government

The High Commissioner indicated interest in supporting the state in the areas of education, health, agriculture, partnership in Higher Education, government efficiency, among others.

He, then, congratulated Government Abba Kabir Yusuf for emerging the elected Govenor of Kano state, and wished him successful tenure.