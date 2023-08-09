Fubara orders probe into of free infant vaccines in Health Centres in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government warned that it will deal with any staff under the Primary Healthcare management found to be selling infant vaccines in any of the health centres and hospitals that are free of charge.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has ordered the

Executive Secretary, Rivers Primary HealthCare Management Board, Dr. Kinikanwo Green, to investigate the reports that vaccines we being sold as high as N10,000 for each vaccine to nursing mothers.

Dr. Kinikanwo has therefore warned any staff caught in the sale of infant vaccines will face disciplinary actions.

Dr Kinikanwo Green said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Obio Cottage and Rumuokwurusi Health Centres in Obio-Akpor local government area to investigate over allegations that staff members are involved in the sale of infant vaccines.

Earlier, Dr Green while reiterating that vaccines are free said the Board is investigating the report.

Recall could be made that some nursing mothers had accused Obio Cottage Hospital and Rumuokwurusi Health Centres of selling vaccines.

Some of the mothers who spoke on condition of anonymity said the vaccines are sold for between N1,200 and N13,000. She said when mothers and pregnant women questioned why they need to pay for free vaccines in a WhatsApp group created for those under the Community Health Insurance Scheme of the hospital, they were told the vaccines were unavailable and that the one available were through private purchases.

So far,some Staffers have been fingered and are to appear before an investigation panel.