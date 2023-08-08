Weah’s Rise To Stardom

President Weah, embarking on sound economic policy

By Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

Goodness, virtue or wickedness of adults does not arise from a vacuum. For all heroes and villains that the world has produced in history, certain things in their backgrounds contributed to whatever they grew up to become. It then depends on whether the adults chose the path of virtue or villainy! President George Weah made up his mind not to become a brigand but a statesman and all Liberians can see the fruits.

For one thing, his lowly background made it easy for him to identify with the poor; to put himself in their position. That was why his administration waxed pro-people policies that take care of the hoi polloi. For another, as a footballer who achieved international stardom, President Weah grew up to acknowledge that team spirit is required to achieve group goals. That is also why the President is known as a team player who assembled able technocrats to carry out his policies. And Liberians can see the positive results.

Another important factor in President Wear’s background is that before he won the election he was well travelled, a situation that made him see what other countries were doing to improve their countries’ welfare. Thus, his administration, since 2018, adopted those international best practices to achieve for Liberians a higher social development index.

The President’s Background

George Manneh Weah was born on 1 October 1966 and raised in the Clara Town district of Monrovia. According to Keneth Nkemnacho in the e-book version of 14 March 2016, entitled, Be An Icon: Discover how ordinary people became extraordinary and Bonna Mba Okyere (8 September 2009) in Africa’s Football Legends, Weah is a member of the Kru ethnic group, which hail from South-Eastern Liberia’s Grand Kru County, one of the poorest areas of the country. His father, William T. Weah Sr, was a mechanic while his mother, Anna Quayeweah was a merchant. Weah has three brothers, William, Moses and Wolo.

He attended middle school at Muslim Congress and high school at Wells Hairston High School. Weah began to play football for the Young Survivors youth club at the age of 15 and later moved to other local football clubs, assuming starring roles for Mighty Barrolle and Invincible Eleven. Before his football career allowed him to move abroad, Weah, according to biographical information aggregated by Wikipedia, worked for the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation as a switchboard technician.

Football career

George Manneh Weah, as presented by FIFA Magazine on 19 July 1996, in a story, An Idol for African Footballers, is a Liberian politician and former professional footballer who is the incumbent President of Liberia, serving in office since 2018. Before his election to the Presidency, Weah, as BBC put it in the 22 June 2018 story, “George Weah: Ex-AC Milan, Chelsea & Man City striker elected Liberia president” served as Senator from Montserrado County. He played as a striker in his prolific 18-year professional football career, which ended in 2003. Weah is the first African former professional footballer to become a Head of State in 2018.

After beginning his career in his native Liberia, Weah spent 14 years playing for clubs in France, Italy and England. Arsène Wenger first brought him to Europe, signing him for Monaco in 1988. Weah moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 1992 where they won the Ligue 1 in 1994 and became the top scorer of the 1994–95 UEFA Champions League. He signed for AC Milan in 1995 where he spent four successful seasons, winning the Serie A twice. He moved to the Premier League towards the end of his career and had spells at Chelsea and Manchester City, winning the FA Cup at the former, before returning to France to play for Marseille in 2001. He ended his career with Al Jazira in 2003.

Weah represented Liberia at the international level, winning 75 caps and scoring 18 goals for his country and playing at the African Cup of Nations on two occasions. He also played an international friendly in 2018, where his number 14 jersey was retired. Regarded as one of the best players never to have played at the World Cup, Scott Murray in The Guardian refers to Weah as “hamstrung by hailing from a global minnow”.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, in 1995, Weah was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first and only player to win these awards while representing an African country internationally. In 1989, 1994 and 1995, he was also named the African Footballer of the Year, and in 1996, he was named African Player of the Century. Known for his acceleration, speed, and dribbling ability, in addition to his goalscoring and finishing, Weah was described by FIFA as “the precursor of the multi-functional strikers of today”. In 2004, he was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.

After playing in the Liberian domestic league at the beginning of his successful career and winning several national honours (including the Liberian Premier League and the Liberian Cup), Weah’s abilities were discovered by the Cameroon national team coach, Claude Le Roy, who relayed the news to Arsène Wenger. As Amy Lawrence put it in the 9 April 2000 The Guardian, article, “The Wonder of Weah” the footballer moved to Europe in 1988, for just £12,000 from Cameroonian club Tonnerre Yaoundé, when he was signed by Wenger– the manager of Monaco at the time – who flew to Africa himself before the signing, and whom Weah credits as an important influence on his career. Read “On The Spot: George Weah”, The Daily Telegraph, 14 October 2007 for more.

During his time with Monaco, Weah won the African Footballer of the Year for the first time in 1989; this was his first major award and he took it back home for the entire country to celebrate. Weah also won the Coupe de France in 1991, and he helped Monaco reach the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1992, scoring four goals in nine cup appearances.

Amy Lawrence of The Guardian wrote in April 2000 about Weah and his time in England: “The most astonishing thing about Weah is that genius on the field and generosity off it come in equal measure. He bankrolls his national team. Paying for players to travel to matches, supplying kits, and even offering win bonuses have amounted to tens of thousands of dollars so far. He is his country’s best-known ambassador. Back home, they call him King George and adore him so much they wish he will one day become president.”

Humanitarianism

Weah is a devoted humanitarian for his war-torn country. During his playing career, he became a UN Goodwill Ambassador. At the 2004 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles, Weah won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts. As Durosimi Thomas put it in the BBC report of 11 May 2006, “Weah on racism”, the footballer “has also been named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, a role which he has suspended in his political career. Off the football pitch, he stood out throughout his career for his initiatives to fight against racism in the game.”

Football and children

Weah has tried to use football as a way to bring happiness and promote education for children in Liberia. In 1998, Weah launched a CD called Lively Up Africa featuring the singer Frisbie Omo Isibor and eight other African football stars. The proceeds from this CD, according to UNICEF, went to children’s programs in the countries of origin of the athletes involved.

Weah was President of the Junior Professionals, a former football team he founded in Monrovia in 1994. As a way to encourage young people to remain in school, the club’s only requirement for membership was school attendance. Many of the young people, recruited from all over Liberia, went on to play for the Liberian national team.

Football academies

The Diya Group chairman and Indian entrepreneur Nirav Tripathi, as published in diyahopefootball.org, announced a multimillion-dollar partnership with Weah in 2016, whereby global football academies would be established to help assist youth in both impoverished and emerging nations. “The motivation for the academies is cited as a shared experience between both Tripathi and Weah in how sport can transform lives in their nations of India and Liberia, which both still suffer from severe poverty.”

His Political Background

Weah became involved in politics in Liberia following his retirement from football. He formed the Congress for Democratic Change and ran unsuccessfully for President in the 2005 election, losing to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the second round of voting. In the 2011 election, he ran unsuccessfully for Vice President alongside Winston Tubman. Weah was subsequently elected to the Liberian Senate for Montserrado County in the 2014 elections. Weah was elected President of Liberia in the 2017 election, defeating the incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai and was sworn in on 22 January 2018.

Following the end of the Second Liberian Civil War, Weah announced his intention to run for President of Liberia in the 2005 elections, forming the Congress for Democratic Change to back his candidacy. Weah obtained a plurality of votes in the first round of voting on 11 October, garnering 28.3% of the vote. This qualified him to compete in a run-off election against Sirleaf, the second-placed candidate. However, he lost the run-off to Sirleaf on 8 November, garnering only 40.6% to 59.4% for Sirleaf.

As reported by Liberian Observer on 25 November 2009 in the report, Weah Confronted, he also remained active in Liberian politics, returning from the United States in 2009 to successfully campaign for the Congress for Democratic Change candidate in the Montserrado County senatorial by-election. Some analysts saw these moves as preparation for a repeat run for the Presidency in 2011, and Weah did indeed later announce his intention to challenge Sirleaf in the 2011 election. After a series of failed alliances with other opposition parties, the Congress for Democratic Change chose Weah as its 2011 Vice Presidential candidate, running with Presidential candidate Winston Tubman. However, Sirleaf was re-elected, with the Tubman / Weah ticket receiving only 9.3% of the vote.

In 2014, he ran for election to the Senate as a Congress for Democratic Change candidate in Montserrado County. He was overwhelmingly elected to the Liberian Senate on 20 December 2014. Weah defeated Robert Sirleaf, the son of President Sirleaf, becoming the first Liberian international athlete elected to represent a county in the Legislature. He won a landslide victory, receiving 99,226 votes, which represented 78.0% of the total votes from the 141 polling centres, while Sirleaf, his closest rival received 13,692 votes, which is nearly 11% in the election marred only by a low turnout.

In a report, Liberia ex-footballer George Weah to run for president again, BBC Sport (28 April 2016) reported: “In April 2016, Weah announced his intention to run for President of Liberia in the 2017 elections, standing for the Coalition for Democratic Change. After winning the first round of the 2017 election with 38.4% of the vote, he and Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party went into the second round of the election.” With glee, Reuters, in its 28 December 2017 report, “Ex-soccer star ‘King George’ Weah wins Liberia’s presidency”, wrote that in the second round, Weah was elected President of Liberia, winning a run-off against Vice President Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

Weah’s Presidency and His Agenda

Weah was sworn in as President on 22 January 2018, making him the fourth youngest-serving President in Africa, marking Liberia’s first democratic transition in 74 years (“Top 10 youngest serving presidents in Africa, 2018”. Listwand. 3 October 2018). He cited fighting corruption, reforming the economy, combating illiteracy and improving life conditions as the main targets of his presidency. Two other world-class African strikers, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o, attended the inauguration. He is also the first professional footballer to become President.

Economic Policy

After winning the 2017 Liberian general election against Joseph Boakai who was Vice President, he promised a Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity, and that this will benefit not just the poor, but all Liberians. This was presented in “Finding Economic Solution: President George Manneh Weah Commits to Implementation of National Dialogue Recommendations | United Nations in Liberia”. liberia.un.org, retrieved, 18 July 2023.

In September 2019, he visited the National Economic Dialogue (NED) to find solutions during the economic crisis in Liberia. Many organizations created program to make the economy of Liberia increase. He urged Liberians to use the Dialogue as a national platform to devise feasible strategies for the country and proffer workable solutions that would overcome the crisis.

Domestic Policy

On 29 January 2018, in his first annual message to the national legislature, he reduced his salary and other benefits by 25% with immediate effect. As presented by emansion.gov.lr. the President said: “With the assessment that I gave you earlier of the poor condition of our economy, I believe that it is appropriate that we should all make sacrifices in the interest of our country. According to Article 60 of the Constitution, the salaries of the President and the Vice President are established by the Legislature, and cannot be increased or reduced during the period for which they are elected. However, given the very rapidly deteriorating situation of the economy, I am informing you today, with immediate effect, that I will reduce my salary and benefits by 25% and give the proceeds back to the Consolidated Fund for allocation and appropriation as they see fit.”

In a 30 January 2018 BBC report, George Weah vows to change Liberia’s citizenship laws, he announced he would seek constitutional changes to allow people of “non-Negro” descent to be citizens and allow foreigners to own land. He called the present situation “racist and inappropriate”.

Emergency on Sexual Violence

Al Jazeera reported on 12 September 2020 that Weah declared a national emergency over sexual violence in the country, “pledging to create a special prosecutor for rape, a national sex offender registry, and a national task force to tackle the issue.” He further announced a 2 million dollar emergency fund, part of which was used to purchase DNA-testing equipment for forensic identification of perpetrators. Weah signed a drug bill into law which passed by the Legislature after months. The law, as published on emansion.gov.lr., “aimed to regulate, restrict, control, limit, or eradicate the illegal export and importation as well as the flagrant use, abuse, and proliferation of narcotics within the nation.”

Months before the 2023 Liberian general election he accepted the endorsement of the Bassa people for re-election. They did this because, as reported on emansion.gov.lr, he had the competence and passion to develop Liberia which is what they claim.

Under his Presidency, Liberia, as reported by African Leadership Magazine on 5 June 2023, “has made improvements to education and also constructed and renovated to make sure children have better education and environment.”

Religious Tolerance

President Weah has practically demonstrated religious tolerance in Liberia At the recent 176 Independence Anniversary of the country, he worshipped at the Black Jina Central Mosque in Jacob Town, in Central Monrovia, during Friday July 21 Jumaa Prayers. On the following Sunday, July 23, he also worshipped at the Philadelphia Church at Congo Town, also in Central Monrovia.

By worshipping in both thanksgiving and intercessory services, Weah has asserted his belief in both Islam and Christianity, thereby crystalizing his receptiveness for religious tolerance national cohesion and harmony.

Healthcare

African Leadership reported further: “Healthcare in Liberia has improved ever since he became President in 2018. His administration invested in healthcare, infrastructure, and medical equipment. He is making sure that every Liberian has affordable and high-quality healthcare. President Weah has faced various facets which include the construction of clinics and hospitals. He has deployed many medics to many poor and underserved areas of the country. He has also built health insurance programs.”

Foreign policy

Upon his election to office, Weah first made an official visit to Senegal to meet with President Macky Sall, to “strengthen the bond between the two countries”. On 21 February 2018, Weah made his first official visit outside Africa, to France, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting focused on improving the relationship between France and Liberia and also sought French help for a sports development project in Africa. The meeting was also attended by Didier Drogba, Kylian Mbappé and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.[136] On 25 May 2018, following a meeting with President Weah, the Liberian Football Association President Musa Bility announced that Liberia would vote for the Canada–Mexico–United States World Cup bid, breaking ranks with the rest of Africa, who were voting for the Moroccan.

He visited China to congratulate Xi Jinping on his re-election. President Weah said he looked forward to further cementing the strong ties that exist between both countries since its establishment between both nations.

In July 2023 he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss topics of cementing ties, trade, cooperation on international affairs, peace, and security. He was giving the presigeous award in Israel, the ‘‘Friends of Zion”, in the recognition of his sterling qualities.

Days before that in June 2023 he met with the U.S. ambassador to Liberia, Michael A. McCarthy. Weah congratulated the US government and American’s 247th Independence of the World’s Super Power. According to a report posted on The Executive Mansion” or www.emansion.gov.lr, Weah said that the United States and Liberia had a lot in common especially since they gained independence from them.

George Weah’s Re-election Campaigns

In January, Weah, as Al Jazeera reported, told Parliament: “I will be coming to you shortly to ask you to renew my term, a mandate that you gave me six years ago,” he said in Parliament on Monday, pledging to pursue transformation, growth and peace.

Weah defended his first term, saying: “Let me assure you that the state of our nation is strong. The state of our nation is stable … The state of our nation is peaceful and secure. We intend to keep it this way.”

Weah said in his annual State of the Nation address in February: “My fellow citizens. I will be coming to you shortly to ask you to renew for a second time the mandate that you gave me six years ago.” The election is slated for October 10 in the West African country.

Also, Weah, as Bloomberg reported on 5 February 2023, accepted his party’s nomination to stand for a second term in office. He promised to continue programs targeting economic growth and low inflation if he wins the election in October.”

With all these gigantic strides, he is well suited, among all the other 19 Presidential contestants, in view of all his pro-people policies, to win the forthcoming elections on 10 October 2023.