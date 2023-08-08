Ganduje’s emergence as APC National Chairman threat to PDP – Lawmaker

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A former Kano lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Yusuf Babangida Sulaiman, has declared that the emergence of immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of APC, has sent jitters I the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was replying to PDP’s recent comments on Ganduje’s emergence as APC National Chairman.

Sulaiman who was elected member of Kano state House of Assembly 2011 and 2023, told jouraiats in Kano on Tuesday that Ganduje’s emergence as APC National Chairman unsettled the main opposition party.

According to him, PDP became rattled, having full knowledge of Ganduje’s political sagacity, popularity, influence and respect he commands accross the six go-political zones, including friends and associates across party affiliations.

The lawmaker who described Ganduje as a nationalist and bridge-builder, insisted that his tenure will not only attract mass defection into APC, but will also restore the needed peace and harmony in the ruling party.

He also predicted that Ganduje’s leadership of the ruling party will go a long way to weakening the opposition, due to expected exit of strong politicians from the opposition into the ruling party, describing Ganduje as a game-changer.

“It is interesting that our opponents want to be in position to advise us on who best to lead our party, this clearly shows that the emergence of Ganduje would not have come at a better time than now.

” As for other minions that are largely sponsored and have made it a duty to vilify Ganduje, this is only the beginning of their heartache, because he is poised to lead the APC through a smooth formation of government and institutionalization of a proper political reward system, victory in upcoming polls in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo and a grand return of Edo back to APC,” he added.

He described PDP as, “a caricature party. The PDP given its placement in both rounds of elections in 2023 in Kano, you will agree with me that the party has become a shadow of itself. PDP is now in the same cadre with LP, PRP and the likes.”

He explained further that they are indeed open to constructive criticism which they would warmly embrace from logical perspective to make APC stronger and better.

“But for illogical scripters, they can continue their convenient one-sided accounts laced with falsehood and imagination, while Ganduje and APC are only plotting the beginning of great positive things to come for the party,” he added.