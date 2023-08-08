Alleged N4b fraud: Kano High Court grants bail to former KASCO MD, son

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 5:39 pm


Justice

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Justice Usman Na’abba of Kano State High Court 4, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, on Tuesday, granted administrative bail to the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company limited (KASCO), Bala Muhammad Inuwa and his son, Inuwa Mohammed, who are dragged to court with four others by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), over their alleged involvement in the diversion of over N4 billion grant to the company by Kano state government.

The Court granted the former KASCO boss bail on self recognition, while his son, Inuwa Mohammed, was granted bail l with the sum of N10 million or a surety in like sum.

Justice Usman, while delivering his judgment said the bail application was granted to the former KASCO Managing Director on self recognition.

When the case came up for hearing, the Defense Counsel, Prof. Nasiru Aliyu (SAN), told the court that it was wrong for the Court to hear and entertain the charge filed by the PCACC on the grounds that there was a court judgement that prevented PCACC to file any charges or investigate any case that bothers around financial crimes, already on appeal.

The judge, however, adjourned the case to August 22 for further hearing.

Our Correspondent recalls that the former Managing Director of KASCO, Bala Inuwa Mohammed and four others, were charged to Court on a 10-count charge of diversion and misappropriation of over N4 billion grant from Kano State government.

