Governor Yusuf, Kano Chief Judge advocate for synergy among three arms of government

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the newly sworn-in first female Chief Judge in Kano, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, on Monday, advocated for harmonious and good working relationship among the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature for smooth dispensation of democratic dividends to the masses.

Governor Yusuf and Justice Dije Aboki made their separate assertions, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Judge at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

In his keynote address, Governor Yusuf described the day as, “a very special day in the history of our dear state. Today, the first female Chief Judge in Kano is sworn-in.”

He, however, stressed the need for maintaining cordial relationship among the three arms of government, pointing out that, “maintaining cordial relationship among the three arms of government is necessary for any democracy to succeed.

” Do not see the Executive arm of government as a rival; we are not your rival, we are friends and partners in the development of the state. The three arms of government (Executive, Judiciary and Legislature) are never created to compete, but they are organs of government designed to complement one another for the development of the state.”

He said his administration will continue to do its best to support the judiciary, promising that all abandoned and uncompleted projects in the judiciary arm would be completed.

He congratulated Justice Dije Aboki for her new position which he described as well-deserved and urged her to commence reforms that will purge corruption from the state judiciary.

Governor Yusuf also appealed to the judiciary to support his administration’s s demolition policy to enable it recover public assets allegedly acquired illegally by the immediate-past administration.

He insisted that his administration’s desire of demolishing illegal structures and recovering public properties were for the development of the state.

In her remarks, Justice Dije Aboki thanked Governor Yusuf for finding her worthy to be appointed as the Chief Judge of the state, adding that, “we will restore the lost glory of the judiciary in our dear state. We will enhance justice delivery to make it more efficient and accessible to all.

” We will work together, and in harmony, with other arms of government. While each arm of government work independently, a good working relationship is necessary. This cordial relatisohip among us must continue to grow.”

In her goodwill message, the President of the International Association of Women Judges, Justice Binta Nyako, congratulated Justice Dije Aboki on her appointment.

Justice Nyako who was represented by a Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice Amina Wambai, further stated that Justice Aboki’s appointment, “opens a new beginning in the judicial chapter of Kano state.”

She affirmed that Justice Aboki’s appointment came as a result of hardwork and dedication to duty, describing it as well-deserved, “I urge the new Chief Judge to put in her best. It is my prayer that we will witness bigger and more deserving congratulations as you assume office.”

Other dignitaries who showered enconiums on the new Kano state Chief Judge in their goodwill messages include the immediate-past Minister of Justice and Athorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; former National President of the Nigeria Bar Association, A. B. Mahmoud (SAN); Grand Khadi of Kano, Sheikh Yusuf Tijjani Yakasai; Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice M. L. Garba; her husband, Justice Abdu Aboki (rtd), among others.