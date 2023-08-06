Police in Kano arrest notorious drug queen, two others

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Through follow-up tactics and intelligence-gathering, a team of police detectives from Bompai headquarters of Kano police Command, has smashed a high-profile drug den in Agwa Kudandan Nassarawa, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna state.

A 47-year old woman, Ladi Peter, who was identified as the leader of the gang, was arrested in her residence.

Her arrest led to the arrest of two top-gang members: Umar Saleh, 38 years old, of Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna North Local Government Area; and Ahmad Naheed, 36 years old of Nassarawa Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna state.

Sixty one bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp; two sets of military uniforms, red berets, sets of shin guards and a boot were exhibits recovered from them.

Police said the earlier operation and arrest that led to the nabbing of the three drug dealers was carried out at Kwanar Dangora, the border town and entry point into Kano from Kaduna, identified as one of the hot spots.

According to the spokesman of Kano state Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel: “Recall that on the 18th July 2023 at about 8 P. M, a team of Policemen while on Highway Surveillance Patrol along Kwanar Dangora, Kiru Local Government Area, specifically between Kaduna to Kano border town, intercepted a Golf series 3 model motor vehicle on reasonable suspicion of the vehicle being recklessly driven.

“In a quick reaction by the team, the driver was pursued while trying to escape arrest, lost driving control of the motor vehicle and the vehicle eventually somersaulted. “The driver was then pursued and arrested, with seven bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp recovered. “The Commissioner of Police ordered additional vigilance for more arrests and conducting discreet investigations to get to the supply chain. “Consequent upon compliance with the directive, sustained follow-up was intensified, coupled with community partnership and intelligence-led operations including technical support.

“Positive results of these police actions led to the results of success on 4th August, 2023 where the principal suspect, one Ladi Peter, a 47-year old female, of Agwa Kudandan Nassarawa, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State was arrested in her residence. “A total of 61 bags of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from her. Other exhibits include: two sets of military uniforms, red berets, sets of shin guards and a desert boat were found in her possession. ” Further to that, the accomplices Umar Saleh, 38 years old of Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna North Local Government Area and Ahmad Naheed, 36 years old of Nassarawa Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna state, were arrested and all the suspects confessed to the crime. ” The Commissioner of Police further directed the case to be transferred to the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano state Command for further investigation.” However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gumel, has strongly warned that criminals will no longer be having hiding place in Kano State except if they either repent or leave the state completely.

He called on residents to continue to pray for the state, the nation and report all ugly incidents on notice to the nearest police station, and not to be taking laws into their hands.

He hinted that the Kano police command is embarking on rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots in all black spots across the state, as the Command will sustain the tempo until the security and safety of the good people of the state are guaranteed.

“In case of emergencies, the Command can be contacted via; 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, 09029292926, or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on the Play Store, through the following Online Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG) Instagram: Kano State Police Command,” he added.