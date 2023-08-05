Wanted criminal surrenders self to Kano Commissioner of Police

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Saturday, received Nasiru Abdullahi a.K.a Chile Maidoki, of Layin Falwaya Kurna, who is among the three notorious criminals declared wanted by the police.

Our Correspondent reports that CP Gumel during the opening ceremony of a peace football competition between the CP Boys and City Boys, last Wednesday placed a bounty of N100, 000 each on Nasiru and two others who were on the police wanted list.

This followed the amnesty extended to over 99 notorious, but repentant criminals who had easier submitted themselves for pardon and rehabilitation to the police.

The repentant criminals formed the City Boys team that played a 1–1 draw with the CP Boys made of both junior and senior police officers, during a football match at Sani Abacha Stadium, designed to promote peace and crime-free society.

However, a Statement by the Kano police Command spokesman and made available to our Correspondent on Saturday indicated that: “One of the three notorious wanted criminals named Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki of Layin Falwaya Kurna Makabarta Quarters Kano has surrendered himself to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc upon hearing the declaration of N100,000:00 bounty for his arrest.

“This brings a total of 100 documented and profiled repentant criminals being that so far surrendered themselves to the police command.

“During the hide and seek regime the said repentant terror Chile Maidoki said to the police that he used to sleep at burial ground yard in Kano City just to evade detection by security personnel.

” He is now appealing to the Police and the good people of the State to forgive him, that he has repented and is now ready to work with the Police to promote sustainable peace and development in the State. He is therefore not to be arrested by the Police or stigmatised by members of the public.

“The remaining two with N100,000:00 bounty on each for clues or information leading to their arrests. They are: Abba Burakita of Dorayi Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu.

” Prospective beneficiaries of these bounties with credible information on their whereabouts are required to contact the nearest Police Station.”