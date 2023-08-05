Police in Kano nab 62 suspected criminals in two weeks

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

*Beautification: Kano Environment Commissioner urges residents of Nassarawa GRA to trim grasses

*NGO rolls out projects to promote adolescent girls’ education in Kano

Police in Kano, on Friday, paraded 62 criminals arrested for various offenses, at different locations across the state within a space of two weeks.

The Kano police Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, hinted that the criminals were arrested by the Tactical Police Units in the Command.

Those arrested include hoodlums (Yan Dana’s), armed robbers, drug peddlers, thieves, motorcycle and car snatches.

He said dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and stolen properties were recovered from the suspects.

CP Gumel further stated that: “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM to all Police Commands and Formations to implement Community-based Policing practice for the promotion of quality service in getting rid of all forms of crimes, the Kano State Police Command is employing the initiatives in tackling the menace of thuggery (Fadan Daba), drug abuse (Kwaya) and other social vices.

“It is on the basis of this development that the Police Command embarked on Clearance Operations that flushed the historical Dala Hills on 20th July 2023 with a total of 99 repentant notorious thugs that voluntarily surrendered themselves including their weapons and promised to continue to work with the Police. In furtherance, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has launched serious manhunt and hideout identification of the remnants recalcitrant that refuse to embrace the peace by placing a bounty of N100,000:00 on each person’s head.”

The Police boss added that: “Going forward from July 20, 2023 to date (within two weeks period), the Crackdown Clearance Operations led to the arrest of a total of 62 suspects for offences ranging from Armed-Robbery, Theft, Dealings in illicit drugs, etc. All the suspects were arrested at various addresses while hibernating at different locations in the State.

“Additionally, they were found with dangerous weapons, and exhibit materials from robbed and stolen properties. We are assuring members of the public that all the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of Police investigations.”

He listed some of the items recovered from the suspects to include: 46 dangerous weapons, 253 pieces of suspected Codeine Syrup, 85 suspected intoxicating injections, 200 pieces of suspected suck and die substances, five wraps of suspected cocaine ice, five parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 1,802 other suspected illicit drugs, one Tricycle and two Motorcycles.

“At this point, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc wish to appreciate the good people of Kano State for their continuous support and cooperation and urged them to keep reporting any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across with to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contacts numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms;

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command, ” he added.

Beautification: Kano Environment Commissioner urges residents of Nassarawa GRA to trim grasses

Kano state Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, has tasked residents of Nassarawa Government Reserved Area (GRA) to ensure clean and tidy environment through cutting and trimming of grasses, flowers and shrubs around their vicinity.

The Commissioner said the directive became necessary, following government’s decision to ensure beautification of the metropolitan city.

He stated this while inspecting leisure gardens and parks around the Nassarawa GRA., adding that any resident found wanting in this regard will surely face the wrath of the law.

According to him, Kano state government is taking stock of the number of gardens and parks within the city, with a view to rehabilitate them.

The Commissioner further explained that, “the call for the residents of Nasarawa GRA to clean, trim and cut down grasses is to make the environment look neat and habitable. It is part of government’s agenda to beautify the state and improve ecosystem and eco restoration for healthy leaving.”

Garo further urged residents of Nasarawa GRA to comply with the instructions as government would not spate anybody found wanting in that regard.

He said, “the present administration is passionate to have a conducive and habitable environment, so there is need for people to complement government’s efforts in this direction.”

The Commissioner also deployed staff from the ministry of Environment to monitor compliance in the area.

NGO rolls out projects to promote adolescent girls’ education in Kano

A non- governmental organization (NGO), Adolescent Health and Information Projects (AHIP), with support of the Christian Aid, has rolled out a series of projects promoting adolsecent girls’ eduaction in Kano.

The project is tagged Gender Empowerment and Development Organizing Resource (GEADOR).

Tthe Director of project/Coordinator, Hajiya Mairo Bello, disclosed this through a Statement issued in Kano.

According to the Statement: “Inclusive Action for Adolescent Girls Education in Kano state,” would cover girls’ schools across two pilot Local Government Areas of Nasarawa and Kano municipal.”

The Statement added that, the intervention, sought to improve school retention and completion rate, among adolescent school girls, to achieve the desired objectives.

Mairo siad the inclusive action for adolescent girls in Kano state, is a mechanism for ensuring the participation of vulnerable and marginalized groups in the society.

“All our the groups would be taken along in decisions that affects their lives, through access to education and opportunities for improved life and well being.

” kano state senior secondary schools management board (KSSMB), has approved the take up of the project in seven schools, GGSS Festival road, GGSS, Hassana Sufi, GGSS Sharada, GGASS Gama, GGASS Gwagwarwa, GGSS Giginyu and GGSS Gandun Albasa,” she stated.

The Director pointed out that, religious leaders, community, traditional rulers, and all relevant stakeholders in Kano, were consulted before the implementation of the project.

She further explained that AHIP, is a non- governmental organization established in 1989, and commenced full development programs for young people and women in 1992, focusing attention on health, social and economic issues affecting young people and women especially in Northern Nigeria.