Cult commander surrenders, Police arrest murder suspect, others in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command Operatives arrested one Isaac Okoma from Alebiri Town, Ekeremo Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, presently residing at Mass Central Hotel, UPE Sandfilled Borikiri, Port Harcourt in connection with the murder of the late Josephine Ibiju of Baptist Waterfront.

CP Emeka Nwonyi stated this in a press briefing at Police headquarters, Moscow Road, PortHarcourt.

Also, a notorious Greenlander Cult Leader, Ikem ThankGod, aka 2 Man of Ogbologbolo Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrendered to the Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The decision of the cult leader to surrender may not be unconnected to the massive onslaught on criminal camps by the Police in conjunction with other sister security agencies.

We learned that the cult leader while surrendering, submitted one AK 47, one G3 and one Mark 4 rifle as well as AK 47 live ammunition.

Buduzhi Ogbani, the Youth President of

Ogbologbolo community in a telephone interview with our reporter confirmed the incident.

Mr Ogbani welcomed the decision of the cult leader to surrender to the Police while urging other cultists to surrender to the Police to ensure peace and stability in the area.

He equally commended the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government areas for their proactive steps in tackling insecurity in the area upon assumption of their office.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Emeka Nwonyi confirmed the surrender of the Greenlander Cult Leader during a press briefing today.

He said Operatives of the Command on Friday, 04/8/23 following an incessant raid on cultist camps, one General ‘2man’ of Ogbologbolo Community Ahoada West, leader of the Greenlanders Cult Group, surrendered to the Police operatives one AK-47 rifle with six live rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm calibre and two SMG riffles.

An effort has been emplaced to launch more raids on the hoodlums for the possible recovery of more arms and ammunition in their possession.

Also, on Wednesday, August 2 one Isaac Okoma 39 yrs old, of Alebiri Town, Ekeremo Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, presently residing at Mass Central Hotel, UPE Sandfilled Borikiri, was arrested in connection to the murder of the late Josephine Ibiju of Baptist Waterfront, which was reported on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

A preliminary investigation has commenced, and the case will soon be transferred to SCID, Port Harcourt.

He appealed to residents of the State to actively support the committed police operatives as they work tirelessly to combat all types of criminal activities within the state.

Operatives of Rivers State Police Command’s Octopus Unit, Port Harcourt, raided a notorious criminal hideout at Rumuokwuta, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, on Friday, 28/07/2023 On arrival, the notorious criminals took to their heels, escaped through the canal, and abandoned the following items: fourteen rounds of 7.62 mm long-live ammunition, one Lar Rifle Magazine, Fifty wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, forty-two sachets of hard drugs suspected to be loud, Six sachets of Chelsea drink, Twenty sachets of Eagle drink, Ten sachets of Tombo bitters, Four packets of Chesterfield cigarettes, and five assorted GSM handsets were recovered.

He said the investigation is in progress, and efforts have intensified to arrest fleeing suspects.

He stated further that operatives of the Anti-cultism Unit, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at about 1430hrs, while on stop and search along Aluu/Omagwa Road, sighted a Volvo vehicle with reg. no. NKR 933 XA registered in Imo State with two occupants.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and escaped into the bush.

The vehicle was searched, and the following items were recovered: One AK-47 riffle, Three AK-47 magazines, 12 rounds of 7.66mm ammunition, One pump-action riffle, and an empty black bag.

Also, following a complaint from one Wale Alabi of Pepple Avenue UPE Borikiri, Police operatives from the Command arrested one Precious Frank of Bakana Community Degema LGA, Rivers State, on Tuesday, August 2, who specializes in generating fake alerts from the app, uses the same to defraud innocent POS operators and shopkeepers.

Luck ran against him as he cleverly went to the complainant’s shop, did a transaction of N100,000(One Hundred Thousand Naira) and generated a fake alert message, and immediately disappeared from the area.

The suspect has equally given detailed information that will surely lead to the arrest of other members of the gang, who also go about defrauding unsuspecting victims using the same method in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

The fake App will always display successful transactions to confuse their victims without remitting the money to the victim’s account.

Pragmatic efforts are put into ensuring that other culprits are also arrested.

Operatives of Hunter Strike Unit, on Thursday, 03/08/2023, at about 2200hrs at Casablanca Axis GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt, engaged three suspected Kidnappers who attacked/blocked a grey Toyota Corolla Car with Reg. No. GGU 43 AE, driven by One Samuel Okonkwo, a Bolt driver, and One Okorie U. Arinze, a passenger, about to Kidnap them when Police operatives arrived at the scene. As an exchange of gunfire ensured, the Hoodlums fled and abandoned the Vehicle and Victims.