Shaibu seeks court protection over fear of imminent impeachment by Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

There are indications that the cordial and very mutual relationship between the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, is fast turning frosty.

Shaibu who was once described as the most loyal deputy governor in Nigeria, has approached a federal high court in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to obtain a restraining order, to stop any attempt to impeach him.

Shaibu in a motion of notice brought before the Abuja court on Thursday, titled Affidavit of Urgency, seeks an order of interlocutory injunction stopping the respondents or their agents from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing or preventing the him from carrying out the functions of his office as Deputy Governor of Edo State, including attending State Executive Council meetings and other functions pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Others named as defendants are the Inspector-General of Police, the State Security Service, the State House of Assembly Speaker and the Chief Judge of the state.

It would be recalled that the cold war between the gladiators came to the public glare when the governor removed some of the key roles assigned to the deputy governor.

It was reliably gathered Shaibu’s political misadventure began with his recent romance with former Governor Adams Oshiomhole at the inauguration of the National Assembly, a move seen as a sign of disloyalty to his boss.

A source in the State Assembly who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that few days after the Abuja video went viral, the governor summoned all PDP members in the Assembly to a meeting to allocate the leadership positions in preparation for the next day’s inauguration, which was a run-up to ending Philip’s political career and ambition.

It was further gathered that Shaibu who got winds of the meeting, rushed to the venue but was not allowed into the meeting by security operatives who reportedly told him he was not on their list of invitees