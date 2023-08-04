Dan’Agundi hails President Tinubu for appointing ATM Gwarzo minister

…as Kano celebrates

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/ Kano

Former Director of Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Support Group for North-West, Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing former Deputy Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo as Minister.

Dan’Agundi commended President Tinubu for the choice of Gwarzo, even as jubilation rocks Kano when the news of Gwarzo’s appointment filtered into the ancient commercial city.

The people of Kano state are overjoyed as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints former Deputy Governor of the state, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, to serve as a minister in his cabinet.

Dan’Agundi who is the immediate-past Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), described Gwarzo’s appointment as well-deserved.

According to him, ATM Gwarzo’s dedication to service, particularly his outstanding contributions during his tenure as Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the state Ministry for Water Resources, have prepared him for the task ahead.

“Notably, Gwarzo’s work on the Watari water works and the greater Kano water project earned him the ‘RUWA BABA’ mantra from his supporters.

“The Kano citizens are confident that ATM Gwarzo’s vast experience and commitment will make both Kano state and the entire nation proud, as he takes on his new role as a minister,” he said.

Our Correspondent reports that Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo holds a Bachelor of Science (Tech) degree in Textile Engineering from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria since 1988.

Throughout his career, ATM Gwarzo has served in various capacities, including being a former Deputy Governor and Commissioner in the state Ministry for Water Resources during Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s tenure from 2007 to 2011.

He also served as the Executive Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Council during different periods as well as the State ALGON Chairman, demonstrating his dedication to public service.

Currently, ATM Gwarzo serves as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education,