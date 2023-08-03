Naija Soccer Stars: Ooni moves to empower Nigerian youths through sports, TV shows

... Hails real estate guru Adeyinka Adesope on support, calls on more corporate collaborations

The Chairman of Naija Soccer Stars, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, disclosed his intention for bringing into fruition the Naija Soccer Stars Reality TV Show, saying it was to empower talented Nigerian youths I the area of sports.

He also called on well meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to sponsor and support Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show.

He made this call on Monday during a press briefing at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja signaling the start of entries for the show which is gearing up for it’s second edition.

In his remark, while thanking Adeyinka Adesope of the Palton Morgan group whose subsidiary Propertymart is one of the Headline Sponsors of the Show, Ooni called on more collaborations from the corporate world.

This Reality Tv show will add value to the society. It will help pick youths from the streets and give them a place in the society. I thank Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing and Palton Morgan, a Real Estate Development company for being two of the headline sponsors of this Reality Tv Show and I use this medium to call on others to join. The Ooni said

On his part, the CEO, Mr Rupert Ojenuwa stated that the briefing was necessary as it signifies the start of entries. He also hinted that this time, entries will be done through short codes and will begin on or before mid August. He advised all interested participants to watch out via the website www.naijasoccer stars.com.

The organizers of the show can be reached on [email protected]