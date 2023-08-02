“We celebrities are human too,” Eniola Badmus cries out

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to lament the way celebrities are cyberbullied, saying that they are humans too and have blood running in their veins.

Badmus made this statement on her Facebook page on Wednesday 3 August, 2013, while expressing her disaffection at the way defamatory statements are made against her without facts or evidence on social madia.

“I will like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities: defamatory statements about me.

“How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false/negative comments about them and still expect mercy from God? This is someone you do not even know! Common!

“You have no single fact/evidence but will sit behind your phones and make a smooth video defaming my personality. Why?” Badmus lamented.

The actress also went on to bemoan the way she was body-shamed when she was plus-sized, adding that the body-shaming has continued even now that she is on her fitness journey and when she made her political choice.

Badmus maintained that celebrities are humans too and have blood running in their veins, as she wondered why should people judge her on her personal and human actions, when “no one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner.”