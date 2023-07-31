President Tinubu Decorates New Service Chiefs, Charges Them to Maintain Teamwork

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja decorated the newly-appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, charging them to maintain teamwork to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The Senate had previously confirmed their appointments before the ceremony.

The newly-inaugurated service chiefs are: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Speaking at the occasion, the President emphasized the importance of maintaining teamwork, which he credited for the gains recorded thus far in the security sector.

He commended the dedication, commitment and steadfastness displayed by the Armed Forces, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation’s peace and stability.

”We have seen that we are recording positive results in our security challenges because of your dedication, commitment and steadfastness,” President Tinubu stated.

He assured the new Service Chiefs that the government is committed to supporting them in their responsibilities.

The President underscored the value of virtues such as positive team thinking, unity, and selfless service to the nation, declaring that despite current economic challenges, a better future awaits Nigeria.

He urged all members of the Armed Forces to view themselves as one single family, regardless of their diversity.

He also offered prayers for God’s blessings upon the Nigerian Armed Forces, wishing them peace, progress, and success in their endeavours to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of honest service to the nation, which he said everyone in government including the service chiefs must embrace, adding that he is working very hard to solve the current economic challenges being faced by Nigerians.

”We are committed to serving you and not to rule over you, the President said.

Speaking on behalf of the Service Chiefs, General Musa expressed their unalloyed commitment to ensure the security and defence of the nation in their respective positions.

He also pledged to uphold with utmost dedication the safety and well-being of the nation and its citizens.

”Our appointment is a clear manifestation of the confidence reposed in us and recognition of our humble abilities to deliver for our dear nation. We pledge to carry out our duties with utmost dedication and full loyalty.

”I assure Mr. President that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is 100 per cent loyal to the government. We will go wherever we are ordered, whether by air, sea or land.

”We will ensure that Nigeria is projected in good light. May God bless Nigeria and guide the Armed Forces in our efforts to guard our nation’s territorial integrity, and ensure peace and security reigns supreme,” he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of Federation, Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribabu, senior government officials, members of the immediate families of the Service Chiefs, and other heads of security and intelligence agencies in the country.