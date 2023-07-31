For a Third Consecutive Year, Zenith Retains Position as Nigeria’s Best Commercial Bank

For a Third Consecutive Year, Zenith Retains Position as Nigeria’s Best Commercial Bank

Monday, July 31, 2023 11:23 am


R – L: Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc and Paul Richardson of World Finance during the presentation of the Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria Awards to Zenith Bank Plc at the London Stock Exchange recently.

*Also Named Best Corporate Governance Bank At World Finance 2023 Awards

For a third year running, Zenith Bank Plc has been named the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria at the World Finance Banking Awards 2023. The bank also emerged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2023, retaining the award for a second consecutive year.

These awards were presented to Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, at the London Stock Exchange recently. The recognitions celebrate the bank’s tremendous feats and milestones in financial performance, financial inclusion, corporate governance, and sustainability.

Commenting on the awards, Dr Onyeagwu said that: “these awards are a testament to our resilience and ability to adapt to the vagaries of the market as well as our innate capability to engender very stellar business performances through our innovative products and solutions. It also affirms our continued commitment to global best practices in corporate governance, sustainability and corporate social responsibility.”

Dr Onyeagwu dedicated the awards to the Founder and Group Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, thanking him for his mentorship and for establishing the basis for a resilient and highly successful institution. He also expressed gratitude to the board for their exceptional leadership, vision, and insight; to the staff for their unwavering commitment and dedication; and to the bank’s customers for making Zenith their preferred bank.

World Finance is a foremost international magazine providing extensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. Its editorial combines award-winning journalism, covering a vast array of topics from banking and insurance to wealth management and infrastructure investment, with contributions from some of the world’s most esteemed economists and theorists and consultants from government think tanks and the World Economic Forum.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, with these latest honours coming on the heels of several recognitions, including beingrecognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 14th consecutive year, in the 2023 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa, for four successive years from 2020 to 2023, by the Ethical Boardroom; Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation In Retail Banking, Nigeria in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 and 2021 and Retail Bank of the Year, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. Similarly, Zenith Bank was named Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

     Ag. IGP Egbetokun Sets Up Schools Protection Squad
    11 hours ago

    Hunger and anger in the homeland
    12 hours ago

    The Niger coup, Emefiele and the president’s friend, Asari
    Rep Afam Ogene calls on Nigeria to step up and be more intentional in investing in the renewable energy sector and technologies. 17 hours ago

    Rep Ogene urges investment in renewable energy, hails House leadership
    19 hours ago

    Wrong! No court order against NLC rallies, Falana tells FG 
    19 hours ago

    Secure your domain, don’t obey sit at home, Uzodimma tells Imo monarchs, PGs, youths
    20 hours ago

    Adeyinka Adesope to attend Naija Soccer Stars Season 2
    21 hours ago

    Uba being held for criminal libel, says Imo Govt