Rep Ogene urges investment in renewable energy, hails House leadership

Newly appointed Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has assured that the committee would lead the charge in formulation of vital policies for a new direction in the nation’s energy needs and enabling technologies, away from the dwindling fossil energy, to a more sustainable and cleaner renewable energy.

Ogene, who is also the Labour Party caucus leader in the House, gave this assurance in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, to appreciate the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu and the leadership of the 10th Assembly, for finding him worthy of the chairmanship of this important committee.

He said that with the fast dwindling global fossil fuel reserve and the increasing dangers associated with it, especially as regards its impact on the environment and climate change, renewable energy is the future and Nigeria must step up and be more intentional in investing in the renewable energy sector and technologies.

The lawmaker, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state said that “Scientists and experts have predicted that we will deplete the Earth’s fossil fuel reserves in as few as 50 years, so, investing now in renewable energy is one way to ensure a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.”

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for thinking towards that direction, by his appointment of Mrs. Olu A. Verheijen, an expert in renewable energy, as Special Adviser on Energy, and promised that his committee would work in close synergy with the executive in finding a lasting solution to the nation’s intractable electricity power challenges.

Hon. Ogene also proposed that renewable energy should have a full fledged ministry of its own, in order to give it the required attention in exploration of alternative sources of energy and also drive the investment in the emerging technologies that would ensure meaningful contribution to the nation’s energy supply from that sector.

He said further: “I want to sincerely thank the leadership of the House of Representatives under the able leadership of the Rt. Hon.Tajudeen Abbas, for trusting me with the responsibility of leading this important Committee on Renewable Energy. It is a responsibility I accept with a great sense on honour and servant leadership for the great people of Nigeria, who we represent in the parliament.

“It is a call to duty, and in line with the legislative agenda of the 10th Assembly, we shall always prioritise on the interest of the people at all times in carrying out our oversight and lawmaking responsibilities, for the overall good of the nation.”

Hon Ogene, a ranking legislator was also recently appointed to chair an Ad-hoc Committee of the House to investigate the failure of the Federal Mass Transit Schemes in Nigeria.