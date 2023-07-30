Kogi Guber: APC”s Ododo says he has no match after DSS drilling

Richard Elesho

Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November governorship election in Kogi state, Usman Ododo has commended officials of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for their professional conduct, noting that he has no match in the election.

He said this during his encounter with newsmen in Lokoja, during which he also narrated his 2-hour experience in DSS custody on Saturday. He said he was invited by the service for questioning over a petition written by opposition members in the state. He said his statement assured of his commitment to a peaceful electoral process.

“As a law abiding citizen and someone that is aspiring to serve our people, I have come to honour the invitation by the DSS, to clarify some issues with them. The engagement was rich, highly professional. And I told them what I know. Going by the nature of the election, I have put it in writing that the campaign will be very peaceful, orderly, and will be issue-based. My campaign will reflect the unity of our dear state as already exemplified by Governor Yahaya Bello.

“We should all understand that power is given by God almighty and as such, we should all accept the fact that no single individual can take it by force. We should all support peaceful election, issue-based campaigns, and preach peace. We must send the right message and signal to our supporters to know that this election is all about peace and unity of our dear state.

“We must unite going into this election. From our campaigns so far, I can promise you we have no match. We have been consulting, not only APC members but every critical stakeholder of our dear state, irrespective of political party, ethnic or religious inclinations. We want to see a state where all the critical stakeholders will come together in unity to speak in one voice for the progress of our people.

“There is no tension anywhere in the state. The state is peaceful, we are moving on with our normal businesses. They all know that APC is far ahead of other political parties as far as Kogi state is concerned. We are cruising to victory.

‘As far as this election is concerned, APC and myself have no match because I have the experience, I have the qualifications. I was born in Kogi state, I schooled in Kogi state and I was in the state service for over eight years. My assignment as Auditor General for local governments put me into close contact with the grassroots. We have all it takes to win the November 11 election because our leader, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello has achieved so much in almost all sectors of our economy, from education to agriculture and the globally acclaimed security of our dear state. As you can see, Kogi state is APC, and APC is Kogi