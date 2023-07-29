We’re set for NLC nationwide peaceful protest – Rivers NLC Chairman

We’re set for NLC nationwide peaceful protest – Rivers NLC Chairman

Saturday, July 29, 2023 3:17 pm


NLC members on parade

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC, Rivers State Council had resolved to abide by the directives it’s national headquarters by mobilizing affiliate unions to join the scheduled peaceful on Wednesday August 2nd 2023.

The State Council will be targeting affiliate Unions,  Market Women, Civil Society Organisations and the public to embark on a nationwide a peaceful protest against the untold hardships on the people over the implementation of the federal government policy on fuel subsidy removal.

The State NLC Chairman Alex Agwanwor, disclosed this today while addressing the State Executive Council members at the Labour House, Igboukwe Street, Port Harcourt,  the state.

He urged affiliate Unions to mobilize their members in readiness for the protest which is the inalienable right of every citizen to embark on peaceful protest if hurt by policies of the government.

Comrade Agwanwor also called on the masses to rise against obnoxious policies of the government which are targeted at the ordinary citizens.

According to him, the Labour movement is to check the excesses of government and therefore upheld the Labour slogan of “injury to one injury to all” and solicited the involvement of all in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

On the method of the protest, he said the kickoff point would be at the state Labour House, 12 Igboukwu Street, D/line, the process towards Okija Street through  Azikiwe road and terminate at Government House Port Harcourt where the demand of people will hand over the Governor Siminalayi Fubara

