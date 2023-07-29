Seyi Tinubu to Unveil Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2

Seyi Tinubu, Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2,

The Son of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu will be Unveiling the first ever Reality Tv Show on football the Naija Soccer Stars.

The Reality Tv Show is designed with an aim to bring renewed hope to many Nigerian footballing youths who have hitherto been left unattended to.

The President’s son is excited about the Naija Soccer Stars because of it’s immense socio-economic impact in the life of the Nation in the immediate and long run.

Attending the Unveiling in his capacity as the Chairman of the Naija Soccer Stars Ltd (Owners of the Reality Tv Show) is the quitensential Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi whose love for the youths and youth development is rock solid. The King has continued to display exemplary focus building bridges across divides. For the Youths of Nigeria and Africa, they have a father in the Ooni of Ife.

According to Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, the CEO of the Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, the Unveiling which is to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels Abuja on Monday 31st July, will parade notable figures, some of which are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, his wife who represents him on the board, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Mr Seyi Tinubu, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Chief Innoson Ifediaso Chukwuma, whose company is one of the headline sponsors of the Reality Tv Show, Captain Jamil Abubakar and other influential Nigerians.

The Unveiling is to mark the beginning of activities leading up to the opening of the house which will be declared open by another influential Nigerian and Sponsors of the Show.

During the Unveiling Ceremony, Mr. Seyi Tinubu who is the patron of the Reality Tv Show will also have the opportunity of declaring the start and modalties of entries for screening eligibility.

The organizers can be reached directly on [email protected]