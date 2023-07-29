Seyi Tinubu to Unveil Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2

Seyi Tinubu to Unveil Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 8:46 am


Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2,

The Son of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu will be Unveiling the first ever Reality Tv Show on football the Naija Soccer Stars.

The Reality Tv Show is designed with an aim to bring renewed hope to many Nigerian footballing youths who have hitherto been left unattended to.

The President’s son is excited about the Naija Soccer Stars because of it’s immense socio-economic impact in the life of the Nation in the immediate and long run.
Attending the Unveiling in his capacity as the Chairman of the Naija Soccer Stars Ltd (Owners of the Reality Tv Show) is the quitensential Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi whose love for the youths and youth development is rock solid. The King has continued to display exemplary focus building bridges across divides. For the Youths of Nigeria and Africa, they have a father in the Ooni of Ife.

According to Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, the CEO of the Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, the Unveiling which is to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels Abuja on Monday 31st July, will parade notable figures, some of which are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, his wife who represents him on the board, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Mr Seyi Tinubu, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Chief Innoson Ifediaso Chukwuma, whose company is one of the headline sponsors of the Reality Tv Show, Captain Jamil Abubakar and other influential Nigerians.

The Unveiling is to mark the beginning of activities leading up to the opening of the house which will be declared open by another influential Nigerian and Sponsors of the Show.

During the Unveiling Ceremony, Mr. Seyi Tinubu who is the patron of the Reality Tv Show will also have the opportunity of declaring the start and modalties of entries for screening eligibility.

The organizers can be reached directly on [email protected]

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo Flags off New Organisation “Future Perspectives”
    3 hours ago

    I am directed to end insecurity in South East, GOC 82 Division tells Uzodimma
    3 hours ago

    Call Ogbe-Ijoh to order now -Urhobo Renaissance Society
    Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II 5 hours ago

    Ooni of Ife to Unveil Seyi Tinubu as Patron of Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show during it’s Season 2 Unveiling
    22 hours ago

    The coup in Niger and the Moncada Barracks attack
    1 day ago

    Kamala Harris, Guterres, Call Tinubu, back Nigeria on Restoration of Democratic Order in Niger
    1 day ago

    Police demolish two camps of notorious Cult kingpins in Rivers
    2 days ago

    Tinubu’s ministerial nomination list out, second batch coming next week