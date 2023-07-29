Ooni of Ife to Unveil Seyi Tinubu as Patron of Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show during it’s Season 2 Unveiling

Chairman of the Naija Soccer Stars, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II is set to unveil the Son of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu as Patron of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show.

Once unveiled as Patron of the second edition of the show, Seyi Tinubu will then have the responsibility of Unveiling the first ever Reality Tv Show on football the Naija Soccer Stars which is currently gearing up for it’s second edition.

The choice of Seyi Tinubu as the Patron of the Reality Tv Show is because of his many actions geared towards ameliorating the pains of the masses and his consistency in bringing a message of renewed hope to Nigerians. It is also because he will bring his youthful flavor to the Reality Tv Show as football is played majorly by the youths.

The President’s son is excited about the Naija Soccer Stars because of it’s immense socio-economic impact in the life of the Nation in the immediate and long run.

According to Mr Rupert Ojenuwa who is the CEO of Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, ”The Unveiling of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2 underscores the intentionality of it’s Chairman, the Ooni of Ife who continues to use his high position to offer support to the youths. Understanding the plights of many potential footballers across our nation, he is stepping forward to provide a platform of exposure to many of them. For the Youths of Nigeria and Africa, they have a father in the Ooni of Ife and they can count on that’

He further stated that the Unveiling which is to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels Abuja on Monday 31st July, will parade notable figures, some of which are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, his wife who represents him on the board, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Mr Seyi Tinubu, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Chief Innoson Ifediaso Chukwuma, whose company is one of the headline sponsors of the Reality Tv Show, Captain Jamil Abubakar and other influential Nigerians.

‘Propertymart one of the subsidiaries of Palton Morgan holding will also be unveiled as one of the Sponsors of the show’.

The Unveiling is to mark the beginning of activities leading up to the opening of the house which will be declared open by another influential Nigerian and Sponsors of the Show.

During the Unveiling Ceremony, Mr. Seyi Tinubu will also have the opportunity of declaring the start and modalties of entries for screening eligibility.

The organizers can be reached directly on [email protected]