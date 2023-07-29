I am directed to end insecurity in South East, GOC 82 Division tells Uzodimma

Chances of insecurity in the South East being dealt a deadly blow became brighter, Friday, when the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major Gen. Hassan Taiwo Dada told Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State that he had been directed by his superiors to end the menace forthwith.

Major Gen Dada who dropped the hint when he paid a working visit to Governor Uzodimma in company of his team at the New Exco Chambers Government House Owerri, however added that the visit was to solicit the support of the government and the people to deliver on the mandate given to him.

Though he said he had assumed office two weeks ago, Major Gen Dada told the Governor that it is customary in the Military for officers posted to places for their assignment to familiarise themselves with the people, hence the courtesy call.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has given me a marching order to end insecurity in the South East and I hope to do just that. I am here therefore, to solicit the governor’s support and everybody’s support to improve security in Imo State and the South East,” Major Gen Dada said.

The GOC who explained that he was aware of the state of insecurity in the South East added: “We will do all it takes to ensure that peace returns to the South East.”

He used the opportunity to thank Governor Uzodimma for the support his government has been extending to the Military, and recalled that the one week duration Army Day Celebration which took place in Imo State last year is still fresh in his mind.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma welcomed the GOC and his entourage and reminded him that he has in his kitty a résumé that will help to stamp out the cankerworm of insecurity in the South East.

The Governor assured him the the people of Imo State in particular and South East in general will support his mission in the course of his assignment.

The Governor reminded the GOC of the cordial inter security agencies relationship that has existed in the State and urged him to ensure its sustainability in addressing the issues of criminality in the region such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and other crimes.

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to remind the military high command of the negative impact of sit at home in the South East, urging Major Gen Dada and his colleagues to do all within their behest to ensure that those instigating it are brought to justice.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, the Senator representing Okigwe zone, Sen Patrick Ndubueze, four House of Representatives members from Imo State – Hon. Miriam Onuoha, Hon. Canice Nwachukwu, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu and Hon. Akarachi Amadi -, former House of Representatives member, Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaso, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Chairman of Imo State Elders Council HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Commissioners, among other dignitaries joined the Governor to receive the GOC.