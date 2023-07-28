Police demolish two camps of notorious Cult kingpins in Rivers

*Nab abductor/killer of ex-Protocol officer in Govt. House after collecting N2m ransom.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arrested one suspect who kidnapped, killed and buried in a shallow grave, Justice Azunda, former Protocol to Chief of Staff in Government House after collecting N2m as ransom.

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State told Journalists yesterday that Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit arrested one of the suspects that ran away to Magboro Community in Owode Ibafo of Ogun State in connection with the kidnap and murder of late Justice Azunda the Protocol Officer to the Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Rivers State from Isiodu Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

He said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having collected a ransom of Two Million Naira (N2, 000, 000,00) through a bank transaction from the family of the victim before he was murdered.

“On 4th June 2023, Operatives raided the camp of the kidnappers. During the raid on the camp located in Isiodu/Elibrada Forest. On 20th July 2023, members of the gang engaged the police operatives in a gun battle during which one suspect was killed, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The suspected gang member who was shot dead suspect was identified as one Chinedu Azunda popularly known as “Omo”, also a kinsman of the kidnap victim in Isiodu Community in Emohua Local Government Area.

One pump action gun with a bag containing 22 rounds of live cartridges was recovered from the scene.

CP Emeka also disclosed that in the early hours of today Thursday, July at about 4 am Operatives of the Command stormed the camps of two notorious Cult kingpins who have been on the wanted list of the Police, popularly known as”Dangerboy” and “Double Chief”. Their Camps are at Ebrass Community Forest in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the State. The hoodlums in their numbers, on sighting the Police Operatives, engaged them in a gun duel and one of them was fatally wounded by the superior firepower of our Operatives, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

Ammunitions recovered include One AK47 Rifle with breech number 549168 and Five Magazines loaded with 51 rounds of live ammunition, Three Live Cartridges, One Live GPMG Ammunition and some assorted charms.

In a related development, Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, on 08th July 2023 arrested a group of armed robbers who were operating at gunpoint in Ikwerre Road, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, and snatched a black colour Lexus SUV.

Also, Operatives of the Akpajo Division received a distress call that a red colour Toyota Corolla Car with Reg. No. KSF 225 FQ with bullet holes was taken to a mechanic workshop by Hoodlum along Farm Road, Akpajo. Operatives led by the DPO immediately visited the scene, recovered the vehicle, and arrested two suspects, Done Deedum, 37 and Suka Friday, (aka Life), notorious criminals who have been on the command watch list.

The Rivers State Police boss also said that on July 22 Operatives of C4i Strike Force (Octopus) on the follow-up in a case of armed robbery at Rumuagholu by a Three-man gang syndicate. Three of the suspects who were arrested took Operatives to their hideout at Rumuola/Elekahia. The following items were recovered:

One locally made Revolver pistol, three rounds of 9mm live ammunition and others.

In another development, Operatives of the Hunter Strike Unit, while working on a tip-off arrested One Sunday Sunday at Ndoki Estate, Borokiri, Port Harcourt City.

On July 26, Operatives of Kpor Division while on visibility patrol along Bogusa Street, Mogho Community, Kpor in Khana Local Government Area of the state, sighted two suspected young men, on sighting the Police, they took to their heels and escaped into the bush and abandoned a black cellophane bag. When searched, one locally made chief revolver pistol without ammunition was recovered. Intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

In another incident, Operatives of Ozuoba Divisional Headquarters received a distress call from a Hotel owner at Interior Gate Ozuoba that armed robbers.

CP Emeka said Rivers State Police Command will do everything humanly possible to rid the state of criminal elements.

Giving a hint that some criminals who receiving the heat are making moves to repent and ask for pardon said:” The command is not unaware of plans by some criminal gangs of their willingness to repent whereas a welcome development if that will help the State move on better, yet those who have refused to turn a new leaf, we will match your bumper to bumper and fire to fire”.

He appealed to good residents of the State to actively support our committed police Operatives as they work tirelessly to combat all types of criminal activities within the State.”