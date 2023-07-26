We’ll not tolerate truncation of democracy in Niger Republic

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman ECOWAS Authority of Heads of Government, today, reacted to the information filtering in from the Republic of Niger which “indicates some unpleasant developments Information around the country’s highest political leadership.”

He said further that it should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”