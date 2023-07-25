From Crisis to Compassion: How Prince Dapo Abiodun Leads Ogun State in Times of Fuel Subsidy Removal

By Folorunso Fatai Adisa

There is a common expression among the Yoruba people that revolves around the tasty nature of dog’s meat but emphasizes the stress and efforts that go into the preparation of dog meat and how time-consuming it is. We are in a tumultuous era, working towards making Nigeria great. As we navigate the complexities of governance and seek leaders who embody the principles of peace and compassion, we find ourselves drawn to the legacy of one of history’s most influential figures – Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi. His unwavering commitment to non-violence and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world. And in our own time, we are fortunate to witness a leader who, like Gandhi, demonstrates true empathy and determination to alleviate the burdens faced by his people – Prince Dapo Abiodun, the visionary and compassionate governor of Ogun State.

In times of crisis, a leader’s character is truly tested. During the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Dapo Abiodun exemplified resilience and courage by directing efforts to combat the spread of the disease and mitigate its impact on the residents of Ogun State. His tireless work in cushioning the pains of the pandemic showcased his dedication to the well-being of his people – a trait that echoes the very essence of Gandhi’s teachings.

Now, facing the challenges of subsidy removal and soaring fuel prices that threaten the livelihoods of countless citizens, Prince Dapo Abiodun once again rises to the occasion. On the 24th of July 2023, he unveiled a series of palliatives aimed at easing the burden on civil servants, pensioners, and the most vulnerable in the state. His initiatives include a monthly sum of N10,000 for civil servants and pensioners, hazard allowances for health and medical personnel, food palliatives for the most vulnerable citizens, immediate promotion letters for 2021 and 2022, payment of leave bonuses for public servants, immediate cash-backing for quarterly pensioners’ gratuities, and measures to ensure 20% of staff strength is off duty daily to mitigate the effects of fuel price increases and improve their quality of life.

Imagine civil servants and pensioners receiving a monthly sum of N10,000 – a lifeline to help them weather the storm of economic uncertainty. Visualize health and medical personnel being rewarded for their heroic efforts with hazard allowances, acknowledging their selfless dedication to our well-being. Envision the most vulnerable citizens receiving food palliatives, providing them with sustenance and hope during these trying times.

But the governor’s compassion does not end there. Prince Dapo Abiodun understands that a better quality of life depends on more than just monetary assistance. That’s why he ensures that staff members get ample time off duty each day, alleviating the burden of rising fuel prices and allowing them to spend precious moments with their loved ones.

Furthermore, he envisions an Energy Transition Strategy when he noted, “we are committed to the Energy Transition Strategy with the launch of electric motorbikes and tricycles, the commencement of conversion of State mass transit buses to CNG including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation, to reduce the cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what was obtained before deregulation.” A bold move towards sustainable transportation that will not only reduce costs but also contribute to a greener, cleaner environment. From electric motorbikes to the conversion of mass transit buses to CNG, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to a more sustainable future is a testament to his far-sighted leadership.

Given that he emphasized the commencement of road infrastructure intervention with the local government working with Community Development Associations and community leaders to present three roads that require immediate intervention, it is visible that Prince Dapo Abiodun recognizes that robust infrastructure is the backbone of any prosperous society. By investing in road infrastructure interventions and fostering collaboration with local communities, he is paving the way for a brighter future for all.

But perhaps the most inspiring aspect of Prince Dapo Abiodun’s vision is his “promise to support micro, small, and medium enterprises through special schemes to boost production capacity and employment generation” — unwavering support for micro, small, and medium enterprises. By creating special schemes to boost production capacity and generate employment, he is empowering the engine of economic growth and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship that will drive Ogun State forward.

In this challenging time, we yearn for leaders who espouse the virtues of peace, empathy, and progress. In Prince Dapo Abiodun, we have found such a leader – a modern-day champion of humanity, driven by the same principles that defined Mahatma Gandhi. Let us rally behind his visionary initiatives and come together as one, united under the banner of progress and compassion. Together, we can build a brighter future for Ogun State, where the greatness of humanity is truly realized through our collective commitment to being humane.

*Folorunso Fatai Adisa, a communications specialist, writes via [email protected]