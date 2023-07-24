Why I deserve re-election, Uzodimma tells Imo citizens in U.S.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has declared that he deserves re-election based on his sterling performance in the last 43 months and his vision for the State in the years ahead.

He said his re-election come November 11, 2023 will also bring stability to the political space since the newly adopted Imo Charter of Equity will bring about orderly transfer of power beginning with his re-election.

Senator Uzodimma spoke in far away United States of America on a day a former Secretary to the State Government, Sir Jude Ejiogu endorsed the governor for a second tenure.

Ejiogu said that other candidates in the coming election are no match to Governor Uzodimma.

Speaking at the annual convention of Imo State Congress of America Inc (ISCA), held in Houston, Texas, Uzodimma, expressed confidence that Imo people will return him to office based purely on his outstanding performance.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, noted that he started from nothing to post the incredible performance that has seen him transform the State in all sectors.

He said that apart from prudently managing the resources of the State, including eliminating corruption, he has ensured that his administration is not tainted by corruption, as was the case in the past.

He noted that contrary to the sing song of the opposition concerning insecurity in the State, he has been able to tame the monster, notwithstanding the fact that insecurity in Imo is politically contrived.

” I can assure you that the security situation in the State is far better than what it was three years ago. But don’t forget that the opposition contrived the insecurity, starting with the jail break at Owerri Correctional facility. But to the glory of God and the efforts of the security agencies,we have curbed the situation,” Uzodimma told his audience.

He regretted that those who foisted the insecurity wanted to use it to slow him down but declared that they could not stop him as he has delivered both in infrastructure, and good governance generally.

His words: “From our road revolution to urban renewal, from automation of the civil service to youth empowerment and from health to education, I have made the difference and Imo people as the beneficiaries can testify to that. I believe they will reward me with reelection.”

The governor called on the Imo citizens resident in the U.S. and other places across the globe to question the opposition who are politicizing insecurity, of their contribution to stem the tide even when they could not condemn the beheading of traditional rulers and other heinous crimes.

“It is easy for them to use insecurity as a campaign propaganda. But ask them what they have done to condemn what has been happening. Do they need to be governor before they can speak out against evil, or were they justifying the crimes because Hope Uzodimma and his allies were the victims?” he asked.

The governor also spoke about his vision of making Imo State the economic hub of the South with the dredging of Oguta Lake to ORASHI RIVER to Degema to Atlantic ocean, which he said will also enhance the economy of the South East.

He urged Imo people to ignore those he called rabble rousers and support his re-election for the political stability of the State.

He said that with the newly adopted Imo Charter of Equity, which supports his re-election after which power will naturally shift to another zone, unnecessary rancour and acrimony will be eliminated in the political process.

However, the former SSG, Sir Jude Ejiogu, emphasized that even without the Charter, Uzodimma has merited re-election.

Ejiogu, who was one of the APC governorship aspirants that stepped down for the governor in 1999, expressed satisfaction with his performance and urged Imo people to return him to office.

Also speaking, the President of the Imo State Congress of America, Mr. Sam Ude, expressed appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for sending a high cabinet member to brief them on the performance of his administration.

Ude said apart from being satisfied with the briefing, the officials of the association will be looking forward to meeting the Governor physically in no distant time.