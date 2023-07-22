Ex-Edo Assembly Speaker, Onobun in high spirits after surviving a ghastly accident, calls for calm

By Jethro Ibileke

The immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has called for calm after surviving a ghastly accident on Wednesday.

Onobun who represented Esan West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, is the incumbent member representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly.

He was said to be on his way from Benin City to Abuja after missing his flight when the accident occurred.

His car reportedly ran into a ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway and somersaulted several times.

Onubun and his aide who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they are presently recuperating.

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker who is recovering fast from his injuries has solicited prayers from his constituents and Edo people for quick recovery.

He also called on his family, friends and supporters to remain calm and steadfast, noting that “what God cannot do does not exist”.