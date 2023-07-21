Wife of the Ooni, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, drums support for President Tinubu, Innoson Motors

Wife of the Ooni, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, President Bola Tinubu, Innoson Motors,

The wife of Ooni of Ife, Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, has described Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Ltd, the maker of Innoson Motors, as an automobile firm that has been adding value to the Nigerian society with its locally made products to cushion the effect of transportation problem in the country.

Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi was at the Innoson Vehicle Company early this week as part of her Royal Tour of select corporate organizations in Nigeria to drive support for ‘Made in Nigeria Products’ she believes that one of the ways to go in Nigeria is to embrace locally manufactured products.

While at Innoson Motors, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi recalled how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu affirmed the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that though this was a tough decision to make, it’s an action which is long overdue and the nation couldn’t afford it any longer.

She said: “The removal of subsidy on fuel came with a heavy economic effect on everyone with gross impact on the masses. The cost of transport went off the roof and this has caused inflation in our economy.

“Knowing what the House of Oduduwa connotes; service to humanity, love for the masses and advocacy for the less privileged ones, His Imperial Majesty and I, Her Regal Majesty Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi have been burdened by this economic situation.

“When we heard that this very innovative, compassionate and very energetic man in the person of Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, the Chairman of Innoson Motors is doing something about the current situation, our hearts were gladdened.

“I have always held on to the saying that the needs of humans can only be lifted by other humans who are courageous and conscientious enough to take real action, hence I took it upon myself to come here to see things, encourage and collaborate with him. I can’t be more impressed and proud of Chief Chukwuma for what he is doing in our transport industry.”

On behalf of herself and the Ooni of Ife, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi wanted Nigerians to give President Tinubu the needed support, even as she assured Nigerians that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“We will keep hope alive’ she said.

On the part of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, the Chairman, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma CON welcomed the Queen and thanked her for coming to associate with the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing. In his words, ‘Thank you your majesty.

We are happy today that you visit our factory and inspect what we we are doing and from what you see you have confirmed to us that we are doing well. We are happy to hear such news and the issue of subsidy removal, the solution is for people to go into CNG. CNG cost is better than using fuel. If any body understand what is CNG and the price, everybody will like to convert his vehicle to CNG. If you convert your vehicle to CNG, you will not feel about fuel issue anymore. Nigeria removing the subsidy is the way forward for this nation. Without removing it Nigeria will be going round and not go forward. With that , Nigeria will go forward because it is good for things to be ok for common man.