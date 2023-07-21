 Why Education Commissioner suspends three Kano principals

*Rewards one, queries six teachers

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Three principals of Government Girls Secondary School, Dawanau; Government Girls Secondary School, Kwa; and G.A.S.S. Dawanau, all in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, were, on Friday, suspended by the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa, for failing to report to duty.

The Commissioner slammed suspension on the two principals after visiting their schools between 9 and 10 a.m., Friday, without meeting them on seat.

A Statement signed by the Director Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Ameen K. Yassar, indicated that from the checks the Commissioner conducted, “all of the two officers have routinely absconded from work on Fridays, for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness or any form of official misconduct, therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith,” he said.

The Commissioner further directed that new and competent principals be posted to the two schools immediately, to ensure that academic activities are not disrupted.

Doguwa also directed that four teachers at G.G.S.S Kwa and two at G.A.S.S Dawanau be queried for truancy.

“The action of these principals and teachers depicts unseriousness. We are a serious government and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our plans for education,” he added.

However, the Commissioner has directed that the the Principal of G.G.S.S. Harbau, Tsanyawa local government, be rewarded for her diligence to duty.