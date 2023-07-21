Governor Namadi appoints Maigari Deputy Chief of Staff, Yakubu as REB Secretary

*As SSG inaugurates a 6-man committee for the pension scheme

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/ Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi, has approved the appointment of Maigari Muhammad Usman as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, in the office of the Deputy Governor.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

A seasoned administrator, until his appointment, Maigari was a retired Permanent Secretary in the Jigawa State Civil Service.

Moreso, Governor Namadi has also approved the appointment of Bar. Auwalu Yakubu as Board Secretary, Jigawa State Rural Electrification Board (REB).

Malam Bala Ibrahim explained that the appointment of the new appointees is based on merit, competency and personal integrity.

The statement said both appointments take immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government, Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim, Jigawa (State and Local Governments) Contributory Pension Scheme,

SSG inaugurates 6-man committee for pension scheme

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim has inaugurated a six-member committee for the implementation of the report on the review and appraisal of the Jigawa (State and Local Governments) Contributory Pension Scheme.

Inaugurating, the Committee on Thursday, the SSG said the appointment of the committee members was based on their individual vast experience and dedication to duty.

He said the formation of the committee was a result of a report submitted to the Government by the committee on the Review/Appraisal of the Jigawa (State and Local Governments) Contributory Pension Scheme.

Malam Bala Ibrahim stated, “Jigawa State Pension Scheme is one of the best in the Country and Government will do all that is possible to improve it.”

Responding, on behalf of the committee members, the Chairman of the Committee who is also the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, thanked the Government for finding them worthy to conduct the Assignment.

He assured the Government that they will do all that is possible to justify the confidence reposed on them and to complete the assignment within the stipulated time.

Part of the terms and references of the committee is to examine the document as presented by the committee and advise Government in a seamless way and manner on how best Government would implement the recommendations and any other advice that may be useful to Government about pension matters in the state.

Other members of the Committee are Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Garun Gabas, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor; Alhaji Muhammad K. Dagaceri, Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance Directorate, SSG’s Office; Yushau Abdu Dutse, Director Administration and Finance, Directorate of Salary and Pension; Muhammad Yusha’u, Director Local Governments Inspection, Ministry for Local Government; Ali Sa’ adu Dutse, Director Management Services, Office of the Head of the Civil Service, will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The committee has four weeks within which to complete their assignment.

Meanwhile, Governor Malam Umar A Namadi has approved the appointment of the Executive Chairman and Permanent Members of the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

Those appointed are Professor Haruna Musa, Executive Chairman; Muhammad Nuhu Babura, Permanent Member I; Kani Idris Gantsa, Permanent Member II; Bala Safiyanu Jahun, Permanent Member III; Bello Ballama Birniwa, Board Secretary.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved the appointment of Haruna Mairiga as the new Executive Secretary of, the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The statement said the appointment of the appointees is based on merit, competency and personal integrity.

Malam Bala Ibrahim urged all the appointees to work diligently for the sound execution of the present administration’s policies and programmes.

The statement explained that all the appointments take immediate effect.