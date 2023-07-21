Bode Sowande, Obari Gomba, nine others longlisted for $100, 000 Nigeria Prize for Literature

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian writer and playwright Bode Sowande and award-winning poet Professor Obari Gomba as well as nine others have been longlisted for this year’s Nigeria Prize for Literature.

The winner of the prize, which is sponsored by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and expected to be announced in October goes home with $100,000.

The longlist of 11 was drawn from 143 plays in the running for the 2023 edition of the prize. The genre in focus this year is drama

The 11 plays on the longlist, in alphabetical order by the title of the plays, are:

Dance of The Sacred Feet by Ade Adeniji

Gidan Juju by Victor S. Dugga

Grit by Obari Gomba

Home Coming by Cheta Igbokwe

The Boat People by Christopher Anyokwu

The Brigadiers of a Mad Tribe by Abuchi Modilim

The Ojuelegba Crossroads by Abideen Abolaji Ojomu

The Spellbinder by Bode Sowande

When Big Masquerades Dance Naked by Olubunmi Familoni

Where Is Patient Zero by Olatunbosun Taofeek

Yamtarawala – The Warrior King by Henry Akubuiro

The list was presented to the Advisory Board by the Chairman, Panel of Judges for this year’s prize, Professor Ameh Dennis Akoh, a Professor of Drama and Critical Theory at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State. Other panel members include Professor Osita Catherine Ezenwanebe and Dr Rasheedah Liman.

In their report, the Judges stated that the longlist consisted of plays that unravel profound themes, each evidence of the artistry and creativity of their playwrights.

The judges also added that the playwrights’ ability to breathe life into their characters and narratives is a testament to their profound insight into the human experience.

Accepting the recommended longlist, Professor Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo, the Board’s chairperson, commended the judges for the thorough exercise of picking the best of the entries for 2023. She said the longlist of 11 was a manifestation of the relentless scrutiny and unwavering dedication invested in the pursuit of true dramatic excellence by the judges.

She also commended the playwrights on the longlist, adding that they have emerged as beacons of distinction in the annals of the literary world in Nigeria. Other members of the Advisory Board are Professor Olu Obafemi and Professor Ahmed Yerima.

The Judges will also continue adjudication on the 13 entries for The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, which runs concurrently with The Nigeria Prize for Literature. The literary criticism prize carries a monetary value of $10,000.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly amongst four literary categories – prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

A shortlist of three is expected in September. The winner will be announced by the Advisory Board in October.