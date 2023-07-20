Governor Yusuf Appoints Heads of Boards, Agencies in Kano Health Sector

Governor Yusuf Appoints Heads of Boards, Agencies in Kano Health Sector

Thursday, July 20, 2023 3:28 pm


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

*I met a pathetic situation in the health ministry: Kano Commissioner of Health laments

 

*Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital retrains foreign graduates

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointments of heads of boards and agencies in the health sector.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the appointments were part of the Governor’s resolve to reposition the health sector.

“As part of his efforts to reposition the health sector for optimum performance, the Executive Governor of Kano State His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced names of experts to the head the  boards and agencies under the sector,”  the Statement added.

Those appointed are: Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, Executive Secretary, Hospital Management Board (HMB); Dr. Nasir Mahmoud, Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board (SPHMB); Prof. Salisu Ibrahim Ahmed, Executive Secretary,  Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA).

Others include:  Dr. Fatima Usman Zahraddeen, Executive Secretary, Kano State Health Trust Fund (KHETFUND); Pharm. Ghali Sule, Director General, Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (DCMA); Dr. Usman Bashir, Director General, Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KSACA); Dr. Aminu Magashi Garba,  Coordinator, Kano State Cancer Care Centre (KCCC); Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Coordinator Kano State Agency for Disease Control (KADC).

The Statement further stated that, “the appointments were based on merit and commitment to ensuring provision of quality and affordable Healthcare services in line with His Excellency’s blueprint.”

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital retrains foreign graduates

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano, on Wednesday, commenced one-year re-training programme for graduates of Medical Laboratory Science who studied outside the country.

According to the Coordinator of the programme, Surajo Alkasim Muhammad, the programme kick-started on Tuesday,  following an orientation for the students.

He explained that,  “in Year  2021 the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria gave accreditation to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital alone with others Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria to commence retraining programme of foreign graduates of Medical Laboratory Science with a view to adding more value on their training/ skill.

“The graduates who are mostly Nigerians and Africans acquired their training from foreign Universities thus the need to be retrained practically on the concepts learnt become necessary.”

He said  the current programme is the third of its kind to take place in AKTH with the enrollment of 94 students into the programme.

I met a pathetic situation in the health ministry: Kano Commissioner of Health laments

Kano state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, on Wednesday, lamented  that the immediate-past administration allowed his good legacies in the health sector to decay, without recourse to the interest of the common man, particularly, children who have continued to face numerous health challenges in the state due to the menace of preventable killer diseases such as polio, malaria, measles, among others.

Dr. Labaran, who was Commissioner of Health in the state between 2011 and 2015, accused the immediate-past administration of using eight years to destroy what he built in the health sector in four years.

He spoke at Tahir Guest Palace, during a Media Dialogue on Routine Immunization and the Zero Dose Campaign, organized by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Kano Field office.

The Commissioner commended UNICEF for the role they are playing in the health sector in Kano state, insisting that, if not because of UNICEF presence, the health sector would have been in comatose in the last eight years.

 

 

 

