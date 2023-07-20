Army impounds truck with 80 drums of adulterated petroleum products in Rivers

*16,000 litres worth about N14.4 million

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of 6 Division Garrison Nigerian Army Port Harcourt have confiscated a truck loaded with eighty drums of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, (diesel), in Ahoada community,Ahoad-East local government area of Rivers State.

Parading the exhibits in Port Harcourt Barracks, Commander 6 Division Garrison Nigerian Army, Brigadier General, Eddie Effiong described the arrest as an indication of the determination of the Nigerian Army to tackle illegal oil activities in parts of Rivers State.

According to Brigadier General Effiong who also doubles as Commander Sector 3 Operation Delta Safe, the suspects abandoned the truck and the contents and ran into the bush as soon as they sighted the officers.

The Army General who decried the negative effects of oil theft on the economy warned perpetrators to desist from the act or face the consequences.

The Garrison Commander insisted that no stone would be left unturned in the quest to root out illegal bunkering in parts of the State.

He said that the products would be deployed following laid down procedures.

Brigadier General Effong said the current market value of the seized product of 16, 000 litres is about N14.4 million. He also said the suspects ran away.