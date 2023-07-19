Nigeria needs deliverance from corruption and poverty – Dr Olunloyo

Richard Elesho

A former governor of Old Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Victor Olunloyo has described the problems confronting Nigeria as complex, noting that the judiciary, which ought to be the last hope of the common man, has often turned out as the last disappointment.

The lively octogenarian who is recuperating from an illness expressed the view during an informal interaction at his home in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Baba Olunloyo, (as his admirers call him) whose first-class academic records in Engineering and Mathematics at St Andrew’s University, United Kingdom remain unbroken, said the country urgently needs divine intervention to be delivered of the twin maladies of corruption and poverty.

He blamed the greedy political class and their followers for plunging the nation into avoidable woes. Asked how the country can overcome its current problems, he paused, then offered:

“How can one know the answer to that? How to solve Nigeria’s problems..? I wish the answer was simple. I am a mathematician, an engineer, and a politician. I have also been a public servant with many years of experience. Yet, one can not say this is the shortcut to solving Nigeria’s problems.

‘”But there is nothing God can not do. Those in public office should always remember they are not there for stealing or self-enrichment. We can start from there.”