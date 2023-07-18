Ogun Tribunal: Don’t pollute my words, witness against Gov Abiodun’s victory tells court

Adejoke Adeleye,Ogun

A witness called to testify against the victory of Gov Dapo Abiodun in the March 18th governorship election has warned the court not to Pollute or twist his words that he has come to say what happened in his polling unit on the day of the election.

The witness, a clergyman, Pastor Olorunwa Tunwase from the Ogun Waterside area gave the warning while testifying against the emergence of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the governorship election at the High Court, Isabo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday.

In his testimony the clergyman Olorunwa told the court that he would not allow the respondents’ counsels to twist his words, insisting that the election at his polling units was cancelled due to violence.

“I am here to say what happened in my polling units, please don’t pollute my statement. Elections were cancelled in my polling units due to violence,” he told the counsels”. He said

At the close of sitting on Monday, the petitioners (i.e. PDP and Adebutu) have called 56 witnesses in all, six of whom appeared in court today including Pastor Olorunwa.

The six witnesses from Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun water side, and Abeokuta North Local governments area of Ogun state were cross-examined and among them was a 67-year-old Pastor, Olorunwa Tunwase; a clothes seller, Kushimo Olamide; a trader Asimolowo Abike; Balogun Muhammed; Mulikat Akorede and a photographer, Thomas Abiodun.

It could be recalled that Adebutu and the PDP had in the petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, challenged the victory of Abiodun over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the March 18 governorship polls in Ogun

While being cross-examined, the witnesses told the tribunal that thugs invaded their polling units, disrupting voting and counting votes on election day.

At the resumed hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Goddy Uche, informed the tribunal that he would call 65 more witnesses who were voters, party agents and members of the opposition party.

During the proceedings, the witnesses were cross-examined by the Counsel representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Remi Olatubora (SAN); Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) who appeared for Abiodun, and Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) who represented the APC.

The petitioners’ counsel informed the tribunal that more witnesses would be called on Tuesday.

The Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal has since adjourned till July 18.