Japa syndrome:  Why African rulers  are to blame for mass migrations to Europe, America – Osundare 

“Home is hell, yonder is heaven. There goes the saying that captures the chronic anomoe of contemporary Africa. But is home really hell and yonder heaven?That is the question many people are not asking either because they are too desperate to care or too angry to give a damn.

“The young writers who are busy dreaming of laurels abroad and their counterparts who turn in ‘just help me get out of this terrible place at all cost,’ think the grass is always greener on the other side. As they measure dreams of the diaspora of desire. Again, I ask. Is the grass really always greener on the other side?

“But as the immigrant soon begins to learn that anonymity may go with a scary bout of dehumanizing invisibility and loneliness. The distance between availability and affordability of social amenities may be as long as the agony between a measly minimum wage and a buoyant bank account.

“The burden of exile or what I would like to call the diaspora debacle is heavier, much more pronounced and much more debilaitatog for exiles of the literary and intellectual category. I can say a lot about that because I belong to that tribe.

“There is something about art, about literature that hearkens almost ineluctably to the deep compelling call of the indigenous. The unfathomable depth of roots , the enduring method of memory, the illuminating faculty of remembrance that is the core of my concern.”

The truth then is: exile has not been kind to the African migrant, as Osundare rightly pointed out.

“Exile has not been kind to many budding Nigerian writers. I know it first hand. I knew the dreams ans aspiratiins that flowed in this country in the 1970s, 1980s, up to the beginning of the 1990s. Who can forget in a hurry the Update Poets, who came to tremendous limelight throgh the agency of the irrepresibe and ever supportive Odia Ofeimun, during his tenure as ANA Secretary?

“All of a sudden these people have scateered, yes scattered, almost all of them off to different areas of the African Diapspora. Many with their unfinished scripts, many with their songs smothered by existential pressures of their new place of abode. In many cases therefore, material comfore is almost always accompanied by the kind of sperential which provokes a vertiginous lightness of being, a certain rootlessness that sentences its sufferer to an interminable stste of floating and flying with little possibility of salutary landing.

“The crises and confusion which inevitably result when the poet for instance plies his or her song in a market that understands neither the source nor the soul of their idiom. One that cannot reaily appreciate the prowess of their proverb nor break into a natural response to a a call initaited by the performer. And how long can it last, that call which never gets the benefit of informed response?

“There are many instances in which the African writer’s audience, cannot aford to be fiction. Instances in which the breathing touchable audience acutely need to pump vital life eblood into the dialogue and exchange that constitute the core of the performative communion

“The attempt to achieve this bonding outside the cultural, social and epistemological origin of the work often result in the kind of laborious padding, glossing and footnoting that a couple of years ago led a colleague of mine to this curious, Impatient question: But Niyi why is Africa always bound to explain itself to the world and never vice-versa?

“But deeper and more insidious is the psychological cost of the anxiety emanating from the craving for acceptance in a foreign land. The hankering for its recognition , the desperate hustle for its definitive touted mainstream, the groveling obeisance at the altar of its sxcred cannon and its exclusivist demand that helps subjection to epistemic imperialism.

“The publisher’s rejection letter is the first humbler of the new arrivant , their reality gagge, the quiet moderator of their migrant audacity.

“The African brain drain, which began as a trickle in the 1990s and now coasting to the end has now swollen into a flood. The impact is already evident in most parts of the continent. And is likely to get worse unless something drastic is done to stem the flow.

What then is the way out of what seems to be a place of no return?

Osundare maintained: “First, Africa must get its politics right. Then it’s economy, then a holistic reappraisal and reconfiguration of its place in the world to confront the current pathology of forced or voluntary diaspora positioning.

“Africa must first of all be made liveable, habitable: for as long as home is ugly, the foreign land will always look like a must-reach paradise.

“The African diaspora gives and it takes. And invariably it takes more than it gives. it is the nether world of oblivion and Nirvana of memory. unlike other diasporas in the world, that the world has come to know – the Jewish diaspora, Asian diaspora, Irish diaspora – the African variety falls short of the three stage process of the diaspora phenomenon: Departure, arrival and return.

The third stage – extremely important – being the most difficult for the African. The third leg of the tripod is return. When you leave Africa, you hardly ever return. Africa remains the unreturnable toll place, the one you would rather flee than favour.

“And hear now a question in it’s historical perplexity: How can fatherland, motherland grow and develop when many many of its ablest are lost in the distant diaspora, which more often than not needs their abundant talents and capabilities less, far less than the home continent does. Who will develop the homeland when it’s children have fled abroad?

“The idea of the African disapora has been romanticized and mythologized for far too long, mostly by denizens of that diaspora who send pictures of flashy cars and palatial residences to home-bound Africans whose lives are populated by dreams of possible flight and fancy.

Still, the highly respected scholar threw the ball at the court of African rulers.

“The bodies of these Africans exist in Africa but their minds live in America and Europe. But before we rush to judgment over the ones who departed, we must send a query to those who forced them to do so. We must ask the African rulers (again rulers, not leaders) why they have made the continent so inhabitable. We must ask them why they feel so unconcerned, so helpless about so many of their brightest minds dying in the desert queque, at foreign embassies or in the home countries?

“Time we told the African Union, yes the African Union, to take a count of the thousands of Africans who in the past decade have perished in the Sahara Middle Passage and the unwilling waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Then take responsibility for the corrupt, incompetent and inhuman rulership that is the cause of this avoidable tragedies.

Osundare also had a few questions to ask the advanced nations in the world.

“We need to ask again this frequently asked but never answered question: How can a continent so richly endowed be so inhumanly poor? Can these powerful nation’s see the link between their actions and inactions past and present. Are the plague of illegal immigrants who now besiege their borders. As I pointed out in a recent public lecture in Lagos, our present world is too unequal to be just, too unjust to be peaceful. The rich and powerful nation’s must never fail to see the connection between their abundant prosperity and the comparative impoverishment of those parts frequently dismissed as the wretched of the earth.”