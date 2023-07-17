President Tinubu celebrates renowned academic, newspaper columnist, Olatunji Dare at 79

Monday, July 17, 2023 9:46 pm


Olatunji Dare

President Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill message and best wishes to Professor Olatunji Dare, a renowned academic and celebrated newspaper columnist, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Professor Dare, a distinguished scholar in the field of communication, author and satirist, is known for his piercing commentaries on social and political issues.

In his goodwill message, President Tinubu recalls the many years of devotion to academic excellence and knowledge production by the Emeritus Professor of Bradley University, Illinois, United States and contributions to the media practice as a columnist, Chairman of Editorial Board of Guardian Newspaper and columnist with The Nation Newspaper.

“I rejoice with Emeritus Professor Olatunji Dare on the occasion of his 79th birthday. I particularly thank God for preserving the distinguished academic in good health to this age and many more years to come.

“A scholar of global repute, I celebrate Prof. Dare’s useful contributions to knowledge and development of media practice in Nigeria.

“Through his newspaper column, Professor Dare has held leaders accountable and till this age he continues to engage issues around social and economic justice and good governance.

“Our society is enriched and the cause of humanity is further enhanced because Professor Dare remains to shine light.
I wish him many more years in good health.”

 

