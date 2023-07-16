N500 billion palliatives: Kano govt denies attacking President Tinubu

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state government, on Saturday, distanced itself from media reports that it was against the sharing formula of N500 billion palliatives disbursed to states by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The government described as “misinformation” a statement credited to the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, on the issue.

According to a Statement signed by the Deputy Governor’s Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu and made available to journalists in Kano on Saturday, Kano State Deputy Governor has vehemently denied and distanced himself and the state government from the fake news.

The media reports, “falsely claimed that he criticized the administration led by President Tinubu for the allocation formula of N500 billion, which was allocated through the Bank of Industries to support small-scale industries across the country.”

According to Shuaibu, “Comrade Gwarzo had referred to a news segment he watched on Thursday morning featuring Senator Ali Ndume, who expressed concerns about the allocation formula.

“The Deputy Governor made this reference while receiving a delegation from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house, as they commemorated the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives.”

Shuaibu further stated that, “nowhere in the Deputy Governor’s statement did he mention the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He explained that the allocation formula had been designed even before President Tinubu assumed office.

“Therefore, the reports misinterpreted Gwarzo’s comments, failing to grasp the essence of his statement.”

He said, “the Deputy Governor, in reaffirming the commitment of the Kano state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, assured that they remain steadfast in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a peaceful and united Nigeria.”