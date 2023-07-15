How Police arrested man for selling his 3 Children 

Saturday, July 15, 2023 8:32 am


ThankGod Ekweme arrested along with his accomplices.

* Takes advantage of his Death and Dumb Wife 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 
Police parade a man, ThankGod Ekweme, from Omoku in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area who takes advantage of his Deaf and Dumb Wife by selling their three children in Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area both of Rivers State.
Herbal doctor who facilitated the sales collected N1.5m from buyers only paid the parents a paltry N350,000.(Three hundred and fifty thousand naira only).He however insisted that based on business agreement.
The suspect, whose wife is deaf and dumb, sold the 5-year-old for N700,000, 3-year-old for N350,000 and a day old baby for N500,000.
Spokesperson of the command, SP, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, 2023, said the suspect, was arrested after credible information on his illegal activity.
In an interview with Journalists, Ekwueme, said he was intercepted by OSPAC Vigilante in his community Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state when he was about selling his newborn baby.
Ask why he was doing that, Ekwueme stated he lacked the finances to take care of the Children.
The suspect disclosed that he was handed over to Elele Police Division from where he was transferred to Commissio er Police Monitoring unit.
Meanwhile, the mother-in-law of Mr. Ekwueme explained to Journalists that before now, the suspect had been lying to her that her grand children died after child bearing.
She said the suspect, Ekwueme, was taking advantage of her daughter (his wife) who is deaf and dumb, to perpetrate the act of selling the wife’s children upon delivery.

